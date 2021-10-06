Binance Coin price prediction due to heavy pressure on Binance

Binance Coin (BNB / USD) has been hovering near its highest level since May 19, even as Binance is surrounded by further regulatory scrutiny. The coin is trading at $ 500, which is around 140% above its June low this year.

Binance’s problems are growing

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. According to CoinMarketCap, trading volume has increased by more than 20% in the past 24 hours to over $ 33 billion. Coinbase comes a distant second having processed cryptocurrencies worth over $ 4.9 billion.

This trend ignores the significant challenges Binance faces. In recent months, multiple regulators have issued warnings about Binance and the risks it carries. The regulator that last warned about Binance was the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): it asked the company to stop its operations in the country.

Other major regulators who have warned about Binance are from the Netherlands, the UK, the US and South Africa. The main concern is that Binance will operate in these countries without the necessary approvals.

Worse still, the company has no headquarters, which makes it difficult to appeal to customers to complain to. The company is addressing some of these concerns. For example, it launched a standalone regulated company, known as Binance.us, in the United States. This trade has had nearly $ 1 billion in volume in the past 24 hours.

The price of Binance Coin has risen due to the high demand for the products offered by Binance. At the same time, decentralized finance (DeFi) and the NFT space in which the Binance Smart Chain (BSc) network is located have performed relatively well.

However, the biggest concern for BNB is that competition among Ethereum killers is on the rise, with projects like Solana and Avalanche generating a lot of interest.

Binance Coin Price Prediction

The daily chart shows that the price of BNB has been in a strong uptrend for the past few weeks. Along the way, it has moved slightly above the top side of the triangle pattern shown in black. It also rose above the 25 and 50-day moving averages and formed a bullish flag. Specifically, the coin is around 40% below its all-time high.

Therefore, the coin is likely to maintain its bullish trend as investors aim for the all-time high. This view will be invalidated if the price moves below the key support at $ 400.