Binance Coin Price Prediction: It could rise to $ 500

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) remained stable in the overnight session as cryptocurrencies and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector rebounded. The BNB is trading at $ 427, slightly above this week’s low of $ 415.

Rebound of cryptocurrencies

Binance Coin is the native token for the Binance Smart Chain (BSc) ecosystem. It is used to validate and verify transactions in the network. At the same time, it is widely used in the Binance ecosystem to manage transactions.

BNB’s price jumped in the overnight session as cryptocurrencies rebounded. Bitcoin has jumped to nearly $ 50,000 while Ethereum is approaching the $ 34,000 resistance level. In total, the market cap of most cryptocurrencies jumped to over $ 2.1 trillion, which is just a few points below its highest level in September.

The price of Binance Coin also rose as the DeFi industry recovered. Data compiled by DeFi Llama shows that the total value locked in the sector rose to over $ 196 billion in the overnight session. This was remarkable for an industry that was non-existent a few years ago.

The Binance Smart Chain ecosystem has the second largest market share in the DeFi sector. It has more than 100 apps that have a combined stuck value of over $ 17 billion. In contrast, Ethereum has more than 200 apps with a TVL of over $ 135 billion.

The BSc ecosystem has some of the best known DeFi platforms in the world such as PancakeSwap, Venus, Tranchess, and Alpaca Finance. BNB pricing is often fine when these applications are fine because it leads to more transactions.

Binance Coin Price Prediction

The fur-hour chart shows that the price of BNB has been in a major uptrend for the past few sessions. The price is trading at $ 427, which is about 33% above its September low. It is supported by the 25 and 50 day moving averages. At the same time, it has formed a bullish pennant pattern. The price is also along the highest level on September 15th.

Therefore, the price will likely rebound in the short term. The next key resistance to watch out for is the $ 500 psychological level. This view will be invalidated if the token drops below the key support at $ 400.