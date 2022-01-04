Binance Coin value grows by 1300% in 2021: Bitcoin and Ethereum are torn apart

Binance Coin was the best-performing cryptocurrency of 2021. Bitcoin is out of line with an appreciation of just 73 percent

2021 was the year of cryptocurrencies. All the larger-cap tokens experienced double-digit growth. Of course, not all digital assets have appreciated equally. The examination of the ranking of the best cryptocurrencies of the year just filed, allows a series of interesting considerations to be made.

First, but this shouldn’t be too surprising, it wasn’t Bitcoin that recorded the best performance. The cryptocurrency queen has risen but its +73 percent is almost negligible compared to the progressions made by other digital assets. Since the primacy is not of Bitcoin, could it then be of Ethereum?

In fact, the price of ETH at the end of 2021 turned out to be as much as 455 percent higher on an annual basis. A respectable variation but little compared to the +1300 percent scored by what was the true queen of 2021: Binance Coin. This cryptocurrency is available on its reference exchange: Binance (here the official website).

It is true that there are all the canine cryptocurrencies to consider but wanting to limit the analysis to digital assets with more solid fundamentals, it is Binance Coin that must be rewarded.

The strong appreciation recorded by the BNB price mirrored the boom in the cryptocurrency market cap. Today Binance Coin is the third largest cryptocurrency in the world by capitalization level and ranks behind Ethereum and Bitcoin, the undisputed leaders of the class.

To certify the primacy of Binance Coin was an investigation that was conducted by Arcane Research, an analysis company that is precisely focused on the world of cryptocurrencies.

The study certified Bitcoin’s loss of ground relative to other altcoins. The latter recorded growth conditional on their level of exposure to decentralized finance and smart contracts. In short, the greater the link between individual altcoins and DeFi, the higher their growth margin. In this context, it is not surprising that Ethereum and above all Binance Coin, whose capitalization was equal to 87 billion dollars (figure at the end of December 2021), stood out.

Bitcoin remains first with a market capitalization of $ 910 billion, however, its share passes from 70 per cent at the beginning of the year to the current 40 per cent. The decline in the Bitcoin market cap on the total capitalization of all over 16 thousand cryptocurrencies (equal to 2250 billion dollars) has benefited Ethereum (whose share on the total market cap is now 20 percent) and Binance Coin which he is holding a 9.5 percent slice.

Binance Coin Price: How Did It Grow 1300% in One Year?

Considering the numbers of the progression, it is natural to ask what were the great catalysts that, in the year just archived, were able to push the value of BNB so high. As we anticipated earlier, BNB has grown in the wake of the decentralized finance boom.

We know that smart contracts are used for the creation of NTFs, non-fungible tokens, and decentralized finance protocols (DeFi). These two instruments have seen exponential growth over the course of 2021. Binance Coin is the go-to altcoin for Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain platform that manages to support smart contracts that are used for DeFi. From this point of view, Binance Coin has shown to be a valid alternative to Ethereum, another blockchain based on smart contracts.

Proof of the fact that the cryptocurrencies connected by DeFi, there is the strong rally achieved by another altcoin used for smart contracts by decentralized finance: Solana (this altcoin is also available on eToro >>> click here to access the official website).

Second Arcane Research the cases of Ethereum, Solana and above all Binance Coin are proof of how smart applications are growing in the future of digital assets. At one time, this sector was monopolized by Ethereum, but, as demonstrated by the boom of Binance Coin, now the competitors have increased so much that the same company Arcane Research spoke in his report about the Ethereum killer.

Be careful because the picture is in constant evolution. The growth of the metaverse and the boom in cryptocurrencies that are related to games could further increase the centrality of DeFi over the course of the new year.

