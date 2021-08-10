Binance Coin: Wait for this before taking any action – Economics and Finance

on the surface, Binance Coin The slow movement towards the $ 400 mark appears to be lateral and monotonous. However, one thing that stands out is BNB’s continued recovery since July 22. The token has dropped below the $ 250 mark and the rebound from a lower low is undoubtedly a relief. Now, as BNB approaches $ 350 at press time, it looks more likely to rebound to $ 400.

Price action looks bullish, but is it true?

At the time of writing, the Binance Coin price is $ 350.91. Although volatility appears to be higher on the one-hour chart, the one-day chart looks calmer. BNB grew by 4.89% in the past 24 hours and by 9.98% in the last week. These excursions may seem pleasant at first. However, taking into account that there has not been a significant increase in the trading volume, it shows that despite the high earnings, the trading volume is very low.

The main support level of the altcoins is at USD 310 and the resistance is at USD 365. It is necessary to overcome this resistance to rebound firmly above the USD 400. It is worth noting that since mid-May, BNB has hit a higher low, which has taken the asset out of the downtrend. Additionally, the asset has finally entered an overbought area that hasn’t been seen since May.

The asset is already above the 50 and 200 week moving averages. Looking ahead, it also needs to break above the 100-week moving average to call this upward momentum a true rebound. Interestingly, the 100-week moving average is slightly above $ 375.

If the asset exceeds this level, its bounce path may be smoother. Also, at the time of this writing, the price is in a bullish moment in the resistance zone, which could further promote the trend.

Will the BNB rally continue?

The value of Binance Coin has increased by around 730% since the beginning of the year. These gains are the highest of all major altcoins, second only to Dogecoin. This, coupled with its continued rebound, could send a buy signal. However, there are some things that need to be fixed.

First, the fact that Binance has slowly withdrawn the BNB offer from the market through their destruction deal has paved the way for BNB as a poor asset class. That said, Season 16 is expected. Burn BNB What happened on July 18th was huge, with no impact on prices. However, it should also be noted that such phenomena usually have long-term rather than short-term effects.

Secondly, although the price of BNB is rising, its social sentiment is reaching its peak. Binance Coin’s social volume has been on the rise since late July and has seen a sharp rise over multiple days. His thoughtful social sentiment also reached a huge peak on August 7, highlighting that there is a lot of talk about this alternative.

BNB’s development activities also experienced an unexpected surge on August 4. This has been the case until the time of this writing. Likewise, the MVRV report (30 days) highlights the all-time high last seen on May 9th. All in all, most indicators paint a bullish picture for alternatives. However, a relatively low daily active address means low activity.

Due to moderate daily active addresses on the chart and declining volume bars, BNB may see more volatility in the next few trading hours. Therefore, despite all the bullish signs, it is best to wait before taking action.

