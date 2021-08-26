Binance complies with all regulator requirements and BNB goes up

Binance coin (BNB) rises and is today among the best performers: this follows the news given by the UK financial regulator that theexchange of cryptocurrencies Binance complies with “all the requirements” proposed by regulator, perhaps paving the way for the exchange’s potential return to the UK regulated market.

Source: screenshot, Instagram / binance

BNB (Binance token) goes up

At 9:07 UTC on Thursday morning, the fourth coin by market cap, BNB, was up 2.3% in one day in a predominantly red cryptocurrency market, now trading at nearly USD 484. She is also the best performer in the top 20 coins today.

In addition, it increased by 20.7% in a week, by 60% in a month and by 2,156 in a year. The weekly rise places it in second place among the top 20, just behind cardano (ADA).

7-day Binance Coin price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Last June, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) banned Binance from engaging in any UK regulated business, stating that the business could not be effectively controlled.

However, in an update on Wednesday, the regulator briefly stated:

“On June 25, 2021, the FCA imposed requirements on a Binance Markets Limited. The company has complied with all aspects of the requirements, “then added:” These requirements remain in place and BML is not yet able to conduct regulated business in the UK. “

FCA’s Financial Services Register includes the exchange among those registered, but, as of August 26, confirms that “Binance has requirements or restrictions placed on the financial services businesses it can manage.”

Asked if the FCA was currently considering whether to accept Binance as a regulated market player in the UK, a spokesperson for the regulator told Cryptonews.com that the FCA “was unable to comment on individual companies beyond what was published in the notice. “.

From a regulator’s perspective, Binance’s compliance with the regulations themselves wasn’t changing the requirements the regulator imposed on the exchange, they said.

“Please see the first supervisory notice [dal 25 giugno] and the line in it: ‘These requirements will remain in effect unless and until changed or canceled by the FCA (at the request of the company or at the will of the FCA),’ ”according to the FCA spokesperson.

The old FCA allegations against Binance

This follows the FCA decision of June 25, which sheds light on why the regulator decided to ban Binance from operating in the country’s regulated market. The authority said it believed Binance “was unable to meet the effective oversight of boundary conditions,” as well as refusing to provide the FCA with adequate answers to some of the questions the regulator asked it during 2021.

Notably, Binance is accused of refusing to answer questions about its broader global business model, including business names and functions for all group entities around the world.

In one case, the FCA also accused Binance of failing to provide information on broader products offered through Binance.com and of identifying all legal entities that UK customers might have a relationship with when using the exchange’s services. cryptocurrencies.

Binance responded that its website was operated outside of the UK and, as such, was not covered by the country’s scope of money laundering, terrorist financing and fund transfer regulations since 2017.

The regulator also accused Binance of evading questions about Binance Stock Tokens by not providing the authority with clear information about the legal or regulatory status of its product, among other things.

In conclusion, the regulator decided that the company had not carried out a regulated activity for a period exceeding 12 months and was not meeting or risking not meeting the FCA’s effective supervisory threshold conditions.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, ha shared the latest development with the exchange community, triggering mainly positive reactions to the news.

“You knew the regulations would go into effect as soon as possible, so you’ve started hiring former regulators in recent months,” tweeted a user calling himself Puneet Mendiratta, praising the company’s recent efforts to hire a number of former regulators. . Earlier this month, Binance said it had appointed a former US Treasury official as the new anti-money laundering force (AML).

