Binance deals with Sovereign Funds, possible lenders

After taking a regulatory beating earlier this year, Binance is back – or so the busiest cryptocurrency exchange in the world hopes. The platform was supported by the news according to the platform both in talks with the Sovereign Funds Public (SWF) interested in “acquiring a stake” in the platform. Binance is also establishing a new base in Ireland and raising a “couple of hundred million” dollars in an upcoming funding round in the United States.

Who are the new lenders?

Responding to the Financial Times, Binance mind and CEO Chengpeng “CZ” Zhao said potential sovereign wealth fund deals would help the company increase its “perception and relationships” with governments around the world. The media noted that Zhao “refused to say which lenders the company was in contact with”, but quoted the head of Binance as saying that “the size of the capital involved will not be small”.

But he added a note of caution, stating that “it will not be a short process, and” it may even tie us to specific countries “, something in which” we want to be a little careful “.

The move could, however, “strengthen relations with governments and compensate for aggressive regulators” – as the latter have targeted Binance in a number of territories this year, forcing the platform to introduce strict know-your-customer protocols. (KYC).

The company has come under fire from regulators in multiple countries, including Germany, the UK, Singapore and Thailand.

Zhao refuted the notion that exchanges like Binance are “crazy” not to operate with “traditional” banking-type licenses, and added:

“I’m a very calm guy. I’m not crazy. So we actually want the regulation to be clearer in this area.”

He added that he wanted to maintain a more decentralized approach to business and was seeking greater regulatory clarity before “committing to a single jurisdiction.”

Binance expands its presence in Ireland

However, developments elsewhere in the world could suggest that Binance is looking at the Emerald Isle as a possible future center of gravity. The Irish Independent reported that the company had “expanded its presence in Ireland” just weeks after Zhao was quoted elsewhere for stating that Binance “wants” to open a central headquarters at some point in the future.

Numerous tech firms have established bases in Ireland in recent years, attracted primarily by low corporate rates of just over 12% – though this is now set to change following a global deal led by US President Joe Biden on tax reform. of businesses.

In any case, the same media noted that after the creation of three new companies in Ireland last month, Binance registered another in November, called Binance Exchange (Ie). The company had previously created Binance (APAC) Holdings, Binance (Services) Holdings And Binance Technologies in Ireland, with Zhao listed as the director of all four companies.

The Financial Times, meanwhile, added that Zhao has been on a mission to communicate “more directly” with regulators in places like Singapore, and added that Zhao has “spent the past two months meeting regulators in cities like Dubai, Paris. , Qatar and Bahrain “.

Round of financing in the United States

In the United States, the company’s Binance.US platform is hoping for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next three years, Zhao said earlier this year. Binance expects these IPO hopes to be supported by the fundraising round.

Bloomberg quoted Zhao as saying the capital injection would likely be finalized in late 2021 or early next year.

“I think it will arrive in a month or two,” he said.

On Twitter, Zhao was as usual stoic.

