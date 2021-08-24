Binance denies market manipulation allegations

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has dismissed accusations of market manipulation and stressed that preserving the interests of its users is top priority.

In a recent Twitter thread, Binance attributes the cause of these accusations to articles aimed at spreading FUD (“Fear, uncertainty and doubt”), as well as to individuals who pretend to be internal employees of the exchange. The company claimed to “reserve the right to take legal action to protect its interests“, but did not oppose”a purely verbal complaint to protect the trust of our users“.

“Binance has never traded to the detriment of its users or manipulated the market, and never will“said the exchange.

It’s unclear if the exchange was referring to any specific incident, but the statement comes after a Twitter user named RealFulltimeApe has affirmed Saturday that Binance “maintains large amounts of liquidity to pump and dump certain assets, thus generating profits.“User claims to be ex”big data engineer“at the e that “will soon provide evidence“:

“I have several audio and video files inside the office where management CLEARLY states to liquidate excessively indebted long and short” quickly “before allowing the price to continue rising / falling in order to increase the fund. insurance and corporate profits. “

Binance Holdings Limited has been targeted by authorities in multiple countries, including Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Germany, UK, Cayman Islands, Thailand, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and the Netherlands – regulators have warned investors to pay attention to the company or even claimed it was operating illegally. Warnings from regulators have likely led some financial institutions to no longer allow customers to send payments to the exchange.

The exchange is also the subject of more than one class action lawsuit claiming to have violated its rules on futures trading. Lexia Avvocati, a legal and consulting firm based in Italy, announced in July that it represents the investors who have lost “tens of millions“of dollars due to the inability to manage their trading positions and view their balances due to the temporary interruption of the exchange’s services. Liti Capital, a provider of litigation funds based in Switzerland, filed similar allegations in a ‘ separate legal action filed in August.

