Binance “escapes” from Singapore? | But it’s the usual FUD …

Fear and delirium on the web for the announcement of Binance, which has decided with immediate effect to close its services a Singapore – by withdrawing the application at the same time to obtain one license as authorized exchange.

Escape from the country, which is one of the most important economies of the far East? Not at all. It is actually the obvious consequence of a news that we have already given a few days ago, for a presence in Singapore that it will even be strengthened.

Binance doesn’t flee Singapore – here’s what’s happening

No problem either Binance Coin, therefore, which continues to be one of the strongest cryptocurrencies on the market today. We can find it on eToro – go here to get your free virtual capital trial account, also an optimal intermediary for those looking for automatic trading.

In fact, it is here that we can invest with the CopyTrader – system of copy in 1 click – which allows us to invest like the top of the top of the investors using this platform. We can then also rely on CopyPortfolios – which allow us to invest in more cryptocurrencies in one title. With $ 50 we can invest with the real account.

Binance out of Singapore: here’s what’s happening

What’s happening to Binance? What are the reasons that led him to close operations a Singapore and also to withdraw his candidacy to exchange with authorization and license to operate in the country? Simple, the acquisition of HGX, which we have already told in detail on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it.

As he reminded us CZ, which remains leader of the multiform exchange, this is a natural step since the services would become redundant, as well as the authorizations. Which also reminded us through a Tweet.

Clarification. Binance made a sizable investment into regulated exchange HGX last week. This investment made our own application somewhat redundant. We will continue to work through our partners to grow the crypto industry in Singapore. Onwards.https: //t.co/D9oywGEavV – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) December 13, 2021

Let’s clarify. Binance made a major investment in the HGX regulated exchange last week. This investment made our application somewhat redundant. We will continue our effort with our partners to grow the crypto industry in Singapore. Forward!

This is the message, actually very little misunderstanding, of the CEO of the most important exchange for volumes to the world, than with an organization headless already occupies all the main ones markets of the crypto world, with volumes that are by far the most important in the sector.

No, Binance has nothing to fear

Curious how periodically the newspapers – even when accustomed to the cryptocurrency market – get on the train of the FUD, particularly when this concerns Binance, an exchange that is quite exposed and that because of its liquid organization it is also not exactly pleasing to the authorities.

The fact is that every FUD widespread around Binance it then turned out to be a hole in the water, which is why instead of jumping on the news we preferred to wait a couple of hours to see what it was. A modus operandi that we will never trade with a handful of clicks, as unfortunately many of our colleagues do.

Binance it is alive, it fights with us and contrary to what one might read between the lines, it is actually much more solid than the bulk of the companies operating in the world of cryptocurrencies.