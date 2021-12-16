Binance explains what the key listing factors of a cryptocurrency are

In an interview with the financial magazine Forbes, recently the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, announced the most important criteria that its platform uses to list a new cryptocurrency.

One of the first criteria Binance relies on to judge whether a cryptocurrency can be listed on the platform is the number of users.

But there are also many other factors that can affect the listing.

One of the criteria considered very important is that relating to the number of active addresses on the blockchain, then the followers on social media and the commits of the code. However, the number of users remains the fundamental parameter:

“If a coin has a large number of users, we will quote it. This is by far the most important attribute. Let’s take meme tokens for example: personally I don’t understand them, but if they are used by a lot of users then we will support them. We follow the will of the community, my opinion is of no importance. “

On the other hand, in June on the company blog CZ he wrote a pretty clear post about it:

“If it has a large number of users, your product has value. It is a simple parameter to measure. We recommend that you include statistics on the number of users in the application form, it will help a lot during the evaluation process. “

According to Sergei Khitrov, founder of the Listing.Help platform, large exchanges such as Binance certainly do not need to find new tokens to list, but rather must make a precise choice among all those who apply to be present on the most important exchange in the world.

“This is one of the main problems that many projects don’t understand, they should start with building a community. And that doesn’t mean 500 or 10,000 people in one channel on Telegram, but a much wider audience. “

A total of 346 cryptocurrencies: from queens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether to obviously its native token BNB, which is currently in third place among the most capitalized cryptocurrencies.

But there are also coins considered meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba, which also thanks to the listing on Binance have had incredible performances.

Binance currently manages a daily transaction volume of approximately $ 28 billion. But other exchanges support many more cryptocurrencies, such as Bittrex which shares over 450 tokens on its platform, not to mention the DeFi exchanges, which even list 3/4,000 tokens.

But being listed on Binance has become like a maturity test, a sort of watershed for a cryptocurrency to measure its true growth and future growth potential in the cryptocurrency world.