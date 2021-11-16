Binance, first ad in the Financial Times

Binance lands with its first crypto ad in the Financial Times, the most important newspaper in Europe in the economic and financial sector.

Binance, the ad in the Financial Times

Changpeng Zhao or CZ, CEO of Binance, shares the event on the crypto-lovers’ social network Twitter:

“Our first announcement ever, in the Financial Times”

The announcement signed by Binance in the British economic-financial newspaper offers a huge headline that reads: “Crypto is evil”. A provocative phrase with which the largest crypto-exchange in the world in terms of market volumes faces the newspaper headline dilemma.

“When it comes to crypto, don’t be fooled by the headlines”

The first paragraph of the announcement describes Binance’s thinking on opportunities that cryptocurrencies offer compared to other financial assets, addressing anyone and not just a privileged few.

Yet, despite claims that cryptocurrencies belong to the mass, the crypto-exchange is also said to be a strong supporter of a more regulated cryptocurrency market, in order to accommodate the “next billion users”.

Binance and the 10 fundamental rights for cryptocurrency users

Binance’s ad on the Financial Times also lists those that have been defined by the crypto-exchange itself as the 10 fundamental rights for cryptocurrency users.

In general, the issues addressed by the list speak of “free access” to assets, user privacy, the responsibility of sector participants, smart regulation that encourages innovation instead of limiting it and more.

At the same time, the account twitter Muffin_V.1.14.5 commented on CZ’s tweet focusing on one of these 10 rules, which says:

“Cryptocurrency investors have the right to access exchanges that keep their funds safe, in safe custody with comprehensive deposit insurance.”

“Are you following your own rules?”

The suspension of withdrawals in DOGE

The twitter account Muffin_v.1.14.5, who in his description appears to be a follower of Dogecoin (DOGE), is clearly opposed to Binance’s actions.

Not surprisingly, starting from yesterday, the withdrawals in DOGE were suspended on Binance for 2 weeks, that is, until the end of November 2021, sparking discontent among users.

The reason for this clear decision by the crypto-exchange is due to the complex nature of a problem already present on Binance’s DOGE network, which has also worsened thanks to the 1.14.5 update of the Dogecoin Core which reduces fees. on transactions.