Binance founder in Top 10 richest men in the world. Mr. cryptocurrency is chasing Zuckerberg and Bill Gates

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao makes it into the Top 10 richest men in the world. But calculating how many cryptocurrencies he has is complicated.

Changpeng Zhao has become the eleventh richest man in the world in full, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese entrepreneur and founder of Binancethe world’s No. 1 cryptocurrency exchange, has an estimated assets of around $ 96 billion.

On the card Changpeng Zhao is theeleventh richest man in the world. Many analysts argue that he actually has a wealth close to that of Bill Gates, fourth in Top 10 of the richest men.

Taking Bloomberg’s calculation valid, Zhao would be positioned halfway between Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, and Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, with an estimated assets of around 107 billion dollars.

But the heritage of the king of cryptocurrencies, Fortune writes, could be extremely higher: Bloomberg’s estimate does not take into account Zhao’s investments in cryptocurrencies. We do not know exactly how many Bitcoins and how many Binance Coin (BNB) controls the Chinese entrepreneur. According to experts, Zhao is much more likely to have personal wealth close to that of Bill Gates, the fourth richest man in the world, and Mark Zuckerberg (135 and 124 billion respectively).

Bloomberg considers an extremely simple fact (the only one we are sure of): Changpeng Zhao controls 90% of the shares of Binance, which closed 2021 with a turnover of 20 billion dollars.

Personally, I consider myself financially independent. I don’t need a lot of money, and I can keep my standard of living constant. I intend to give most of my fortune to charity, a choice that has been made by many wealthy entrepreneurs from Rockefeller to the present day. I intend to give back 90, 95, or even 99 percent of my wealth

Zhao told The Associated Press only last November.




