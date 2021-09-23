Binance gains allies against China’s propaganda and centralized banks

The Binance exchange has just experienced a controversial week. The Monetary Authority of the Chinese province of Singapore first reported the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) a few days ago. Subsequently, South Africa issued a notice to investors saying that Binance is not authorized to operate in the country. The war of the old against the new has begun.

The first hurdle for Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB tokens, and other currencies is convincing the governments of nations to accept that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Contrary to popular opinion, cryptocurrency is not banned in China, but neither is it protected or covered by current laws. The People’s Bank of China has imposed limits on all banks in dealing with virtual currency transactions.

Publicizing cryptocurrency measures and promoting criminalizing information claiming that digital currency is used to clean up dirty money, for example, reveals a simple truth: the intention to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies to promote it in the near future. digital yuan.

Credit: Photo by David McBee from Pexels

As part of this strategy, for example, the People’s Bank of China recently stated that it will not be possible to convert fiat currency into or from cryptocurrencies using state platforms. Centralized banking will not help people decentralize the banking sector itself. The reason for the decision to stop helping this transition is simple: billions of dollars are vanishing from the annual revenue reports of the banking sector, traditionally obtained from traditional service fees, which are being supplanted by the digital ones of decentralized finance.

Loading... Advertisements

However, Binance appears to have many allies in this struggle. Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cardano, Solana, Mina, DOGE, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, PayPal, Jeff Bezos and Amon are among some of the future allies. For example just last week, it was discovered that the Twitter Tip Jar feature will soon adopt Bitcoin and Ethereum. After all, Twitter’s push to further grow the token culture is no surprise. CEO Jack Dorsey has been a longtime ally of cryptocurrency and says BTC is a “big part” of the future of the social media microblog.

Furthermore, while China is attempting to stem cryptocurrencies, Ukraine in Europe and El Salvador in South America have officially legalized bitcoin. The cryptocurrency will therefore most likely continue to thrive. With modern cross-chain trading infrastructure like SafeTitan Swap and crypto credit cards from Visa and Mastercard, the flow of fiat-to-digital currency won’t stop.