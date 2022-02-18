Binance Halted “All Israel-Centric Activities” Following Regulators’ Request

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has ceased trading and trading to Israelis following a license request from one of the country’s financial regulators.

According to a Thursday report by Israeli media outlet Globes, the Savings, Insurance and Capital Markets Authority asked Binance to provide information about the services it was providing to Israelis, as well as the licenses under which it operates.. The regulator, responsible for managing licenses for cryptocurrency companies, reportedly never received a request from Binance allowing the exchange to do business in Israel.

“Following the capital market intervention, Binance has at this stage ceased trading to Israelis and all Israel-focused activities until we examine the license issue,” the Capital Markets Authority said.

Israeli flag. Source: Pexels

Binance’s website no longer lists the Israeli shekel as a payment option to buy cryptocurrencies, a feature that was introduced in February 2020. However, at the time of publishing, the platform’s working listings still include 7 opportunities to work with the exchange in Israel.

In July 2021, Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao said he wanted the exchange to work with local regulators as it sets up offices in other countries. However, Binance continues to face scrutiny from regulatorsas authorities in Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Germany, UK, Cayman Islands, Thailand, Canada, Japan, Singapore and other nations have issued statements claiming the exchange is operating illegally or warning investors that they be careful.

With a population of some 9 million, Israel appears to have welcomed the introduction of digital assets under the proper regulations. President Isaac Herzog received a non-fungible token when he was sworn into office in July, and the country’s central bank has been exploring the introduction of a digital shekel for nearly five years.

Cointelegraph reached out to Binance but received no response at press time.

