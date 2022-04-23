Binance has finally done it! Russia blocked, no crypto for Russia! Putin is out of aces, and out of Bitcoin and Dogecoin! BTC DOGE BTCUSD DOGEUSD

photo freepik.com

Due to the imposition of the fifth package of sanctions on Russia, Binance will have to limit access to its services to users from the country of the aggressor. Other cryptocurrency exchanges will also have to make similar decisions, which will have to comply with sanctions to the same extent as traditional financial institutions.

The restrictions will affect those Binance users who have Russian citizenship or reside in Russia and have funds worth more than €10,000. In this case, they will lose access to buying and selling digital assets. Additionally, in accounts subject to restrictions, the possibility of depositing new funds and using interest will be blocked.

The stock exchange, however, ensures that if someone has Russian citizenship but lives outside of Russia and has verified the new address, they will not be affected by the new restrictions. The same goes for residents of Russia who respect the limit of 10,000 euros.

This shows that the recent sanctions have finally forced the stock markets to change their approach. At the beginning of March, we presented the position of cryptocurrency exchanges on the blocking of Russian accounts. Representatives of popular exchanges emphasized at the time that they did not intend to block Russian accounts without a court order.

Binance’s CEO stressed that his exchange did not intend to automatically freeze accounts belonging to millions of innocent users.