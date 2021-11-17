Binance has written a charter of rights for cryptocurrency users

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency company in the world, released what it calls “10 basic rights for cryptocurrency users” on Tuesday. The manifesto-like document calls for universal access to financial instruments, strict protections for personal data and other measures.

By promoting the document as a global regulatory framework for cryptocurrency markets, Binance has also created direct provisions for exchanges. These include obligations for platforms to protect users from bad actors and ensure sufficient liquidity for trading. Binance has released its list of rights at a time when the company is looking to reinvent its corporate culture and revamp its image.

For years, critics have argued that Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were willing to look the other way when it came to allegedly shady business practices or criminal activity on the platform. As part of its rehabilitation efforts, Binance has hired former regulators and members of law enforcement, including senior IRS agents and Europol investigators.

It remains to be seen, of course, what effect Binance’s new bill of rights will eventually have on regulators or other crypto industry companies. The impact is likely to be limited given the reputation of Russia and China, which have millions of crypto users, for ignoring basic human rights and the rule of law. But Binance says the bill of rights was proposed in part as a mobilization measure for others in the industry and as a signal to regulators that crypto companies take legal and rights issues seriously.