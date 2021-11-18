Binance: Here’s Why It Shouldn’t Acquire Dogecoin

Many people don’t understand Dogecoin. Fortunately, not everyone has to “get” specific cryptocurrencies to have value in the market. A handful of people ready to trade using the digital asset is all it takes for legitimacy. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, is part of the group of people who do not understand Dogecoin.

In a recent interview, CZ noted: “To be honest, I don’t understand Dogecoin. But this shows the power of decentralization. What I think may or may not matter. If enough people in the community like it because it’s cute, because they like the meme, then it has value. “

Well, this applies not only to Dogecoin, but also for Shiba Inu, Floki and many other “nice” coins that have built a memecoin economy over the past eleven months.

Before moving on to deepen the news, if you want to invest in crypto, you should know that using a platform certified as eToro you will have many services available, such as CopyTrading or the CopyPortfolios. Opening a real account is simple and enough only $ 50.

Click here to get an account on eToro

Binance and “meme” coins

Just recently, HuskyX [HUSKYX], another so-called memecoin, took the market by storm after delivering around 67,000% returns in a period of just 24 hours. Curiously, it also reportedly “hit” a market cap of “$ 1.5 billion”.

Now, although the price of the altcoin was quick to retrace, along with other memecoins, it has established the very essence of cryptocurrencies which is purely demand driven. According to the Binance executive, “For something to have value, you just need another person who wants to buy it. For something to have liquidity, a large number of people need to want to buy or sell it. Once you have liquidity, something has value, according to the neutral market. So it’s not up to me to judge him. ‘

Thus, these memecoins are also teaching valuable lessons to investors on how to manage their money constructively. Especially if it’s an expensive lesson if you get fooled by coins like SQUIDs. Indeed, crypto investors can now be seen coming to the realization of doing their own research and finding out what a potential bubble could be. It should be noted that there are still many people who could turn into potential investors and are being influenced by the advertising of such memecoins.

Just recently, London Green Assembly member Sian Berry criticized the transport system for not taking a closer look at the project before running advertisements. Berry said: “They should have thought about it. I don’t think cryptocurrency ads should be on the net. ” So, the relevant question here is: the purchase of cryptocurrencies or memecoin with the expectation of earning profits is it the same as being part of a bubble? According to CZ, it is not black and white, but a gray area. he has declared,

“There is no clear definition of what a bubble is. What if the price of an asset falls by more than 80%? Bitcoin fell more and then recovered. Amazon has dropped (more than 90% since early 2000 to September 2001) and is now one of the most valuable companies in the world. Has it crossed a bubble? According to most laymen’s definition, he probably did. Jeff Bezos would probably disagree ”.

Well, i volatile markets they are common all over the world in any financial flow. A nascent market will be more volatile due to the limited population involved in the market. However, the cryptocurrency market is expanding on the participation and capital front. It is expected to offer more stability before moving forward.

Final remarks

As for memecoins, it was alabel given for the first time to Dogecoin. Unsurprisingly, these coins are now more than ever driven by demand and popularity. In particular, no one can ever be considered a #shitcoin if there is strong demand in the market.

If in the meantime you want to invest in Ripple safely, the best option remains eToro, a fully legal broker which owns the licenses of the official European financial institutions. Furthermore:

has low spreads;

you can start investing in crypto starting from just $ 50;

has a demo account to try the platform with virtual money;

has the function of CopyTrading to copy the most suitable investors for you.

Get an account on eToro now