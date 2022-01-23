Binance hides information from regulators and takes action against its compliance department

In a report released Friday, Reuters exposed the results of its investigation into the regulatory compliance practices of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

The authors suggest the existence of a recurring pattern, in which the company’s chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, while proclaiming its openness to government oversight, is running an organization that systematically denies regulators’ requests for financial information. , removing the corporate structure from adequate customer controls.

The reported findings are based on reports from former Binance employees and senior consultants, as well as the review of documents, such as internal correspondence and confidential messages between several national regulators and the company. According to the document, several senior employees have repeatedly raised concerns about the weak standards of Know Your Customer / Anti-Money Laundering (KYC / AML) of the company, but have been repeatedly ignored by the CEO.

In addition, the company allegedly acted against its compliance department’s recommendations by continuing to accept new customers from seven countries listed as being at extreme money laundering risk.

The big picture the report’s authors offered is that the behavioral pattern described allowed Binance to maintain an ambiguous jurisdictional affiliation and unclear corporate structure, offering financial products that would normally require approval or licensing in many of the its countries of operation.

In response to the Reuters investigation, the company’s spokesperson said the report’s findings were based on outdated or completely incorrect information. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, then commented via Twitter, stating:

“FUD [Paura, incertezza, dubbio]. Reporters who speak to people fired by Binance and partners who have not progressed try to defame us. We are focused on anti-money laundering and transparent regulation. Actions speak louder than words. Thanks for your unwavering support! “

As reported by Cointelegraph, despite ongoing investigations into suspicious activity on the platform in several jurisdictions, Binance continues to expand into new markets: according to the latest news, the exchange is integrating into Thailand.