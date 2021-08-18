Binance Hires Anti-Money Laundering Performer

L’exchange from cryptocurrencies Binance claims to have appointed a former US Treasury official as its new executor anti-money laundering (AML) – as the company apparently takes action to keep up with regulators around the world.

Source: Adobe Stock / mehaniq41

The company has been under scrutiny by regulators in numerous countries in recent months, from Germany and the UK to Singapore and Thailand.

But, according to a press release shared with Cryptonews.comThe cryptocurrency exchange said it has named Greg Monahan, a former U.S. Treasury criminal investigator, as its new head of global money laundering reporting.

Binance said Monahan has “nearly 30 years of accredited government service”, most of which as a Treasury investigator – where he was “responsible for tax investigations, money laundering and other related financial crime investigations.” Monahan, Binance added, has “conducted complex international investigations leading to the elimination” of “prolific cybercriminals, state actors and terrorist organizations.”

Monahan said his efforts will be “focused on expanding Binance’s international anti-money laundering and investigative programs, as well as strengthening the organization’s relationships with regulatory and law enforcement bodies around the world.”

L’crypto exchange has spent a lot on compliance in recent months. Binance said Karen Leong, the current head of Global Money Laundering Reporting, will become its new Compliance Director and noted that it has “grown its International Compliance team and advisory board by 500% since 2020”.

The company has already hired former executives from Financial Action Task Force Rick McDonell and Josée Nadeau as compliance and regulatory consultants. Former US Senator Max Baucus is his policy and government relations advisor.

The news follows reports earlier this week that Binance was engaged in talks with the former head ofAbu Dhabi Global Market, the former chief regulatory officer of the Singapore Exchange and the former official of the Money Authority of Singapore (MAS) Richard Teng.

According to Bloomberg, individuals with “familiarity with the matter” said Tang had been asked to take over the Asian operations of the crypto trading platform, although it was unclear whether the former MAS man had consented to Binance’s move.

Binance was shaken by the shocking departure of Brian Brooks, the former head ofOffice of the Currency Controller, after less than four months in his tenure as CEO of Binance.US.

Citing two “people who are familiar with the decision” and who are unknown, The Block media reported that Joshua Sroge, appointed Chief Financial Officer of Binance in January last year, will replace the role of interim CEO until the platform will not hire a full-time replacement employee.

Loading... Advertisements

_____

Follow us on our social channels:



Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

____

To know more:

– Vain crypto derivatives traders: regulators can catch them

– Binance Winds Down Derivatives In Europe While Malaysia Takes Action