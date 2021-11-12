Binance in the sights of Consob and Sec: that business that embarrasses football

Binance, after Consob, the investigations of the SEC (USA) are now starting. Lazio meanwhile keeps the platform logo on the shirt

The SEC turns the spotlight on the US activities of the crypto-platform Binance. He writes it on Wall Street Journal in a long article entitled “Binance is everywhere and nowhere“, With reference to the fact that the cryptocurrency platform (among the most important in the world) does not have a physical headquarters, and this raises a question to the supervisory authorities who do not know who is responsible for supervision.

On Binance, last summer, also turned the spotlight there Consob. The parent company Binance Holding ltd. is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, but the Islands Financial Supervisory Authority tells the US newspaper that Binance has no licenses to trade cryptocurrencies from the country, a circumstance also confirmed by a spokesperson for the group led by Changpeng Zhao.

There Consob last July he warned that the companies of the “Binance group“Are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy, not even through the website” www.binance.com “. However, the Binance was chosen by SS Lazio for the launch of its fan tokens in October.

In the following days, the Codacons filed a complaint to the Authority of via Martini emphasizing the surprise that a company like the SS Lazio may have made available the fan token of his own team on the platform already indicated by the National Authority (as well as the international ones), “considering that Lazio fans, in this case, are in effect savers who use their economic resources in digital financial investments, relying on stability and trust in their own team reference”.

However, not only Lazio have deepened what can be called “crypto-business“: in Italy the cases are already different, since Milan with his $ ACM Fan Token at the Juventus with JUV, Juventus Fan Token. But also Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. In short, real football is becoming more and more virtual between fan-token and NFT.