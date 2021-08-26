Binance incapable of effective oversight, says the UK regulator

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a note Wednesday stating that large cryptocurrency exchange Binance is incapable of being effectively supervised and exposes users to financial risks.

The FCA note, originally dated June 25, concerns the “complex and high-risk financial products“Of Binance that present a significant risk to investors:

“Based on the company’s commitment to date, the FCA believes the company is incapable of being supervised effectively.”

In the note addressed to Binance Markets Limited, the FCA ordered the crypto company to suspend its authorized activities in April 2018, including the advisory, custody and management of crypto investments.

Additionally, the financial authority asked Binance to show the FCA’s decision indicating, “Binance Markets Limited is not authorized to carry out any regulated business in the UK.“

This means that Binance must display the message prominently on its website and any other communication and social media channels. In addition, the exchange was urged to eliminate advertisements and promotions, and to “provide written confirmation of the measures taken to meet the requirements.“

The FCA cited three main reasons for imposing restrictions on Binance, namely failure to perform regulated activity, failure to comply with the Effective Supervision Threshold Condition, and an inappropriate level of protection for consumers.

According to the statement, Binance also failed to share a final blueprint of its business plan and strategy that demonstrates prominent measures against money laundering and terrorist financing. In this regard, Binance explained to Cointelegraph:

“We are committed to working with regulators and lawmakers to develop policies that protect consumers, encourage innovation and advance the industry.”

Related: UK Regulator Orders Binance to Stop Its ‘Regulated Activities’

Binance has received strong regulatory attention around the world, and has stepped up efforts to comply. In this context, the cryptocurrency exchange has imposed lower leverage options and stricter Know Your Customer requirements for all Binance users.

The exchange has rejected all allegations of market manipulation, but still faces resistance from numerous jurisdictions, including Germany, Malaysia and South Korea.