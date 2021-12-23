Binance introduces BNB auto-burn to replace quarterly burns

Binance has officially announced the implementation of a new auto-burn protocol for Binance Coin (BNB) which will replace the current quarterly burn mechanism.

In response to community requests, Binance has changed its quarterly burn protocol for the BNB token. According to the company, this will offer greater “transparency and predictability“To the community. In fact, the destruction of BNB will take place automatically based on a formula consisting of on-chain data on the total blocks generated and the average price of BNB.

At present, there are two burn mechanisms for BNB. One is the real-time burn of a percentage of gas fees on Binance Smart Chain. The second is the quarterly burn based on Binance’s Accelerated Burn Program, which will be replaced by the auto-burn mechanism.

Since the launch of BNB, Binance has promised to destroy 100 million BNB, equivalent to half of the original total supply. When BNB’s total outstanding supply drops below 100 million, the auto-burn will be stopped.

In the most recent quarterly burn, the company removed 1,335,888 BNB from circulation, then equivalent to approximately $ 639,462,888. In July of this year, Binance destroyed $ 400 million worth of BNB tokens in its 16th quarterly burn.

At the time of writing, BNB is at $ 530 after a 9% monthly loss. The price remains 23.65% from its all-time high of $ 690.93 set on May 10, 2021, but has grown by 1,295% since early 2021.

Meanwhile, Binance was one of the first companies to join the crypto hub set up by the UAE government in Dubai. The news came the day after the Dubai government announced it was launching its crypto hub.