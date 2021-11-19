Binance introduces ETH deposits on layer-two thanks to the integration of Arbitrum One

On Friday, Binance announced the integration of the Arbitrum One core network, allowing users to deposit Ether (ETH) from the protocol.

Arbitrum is a third generation layer-two protocol based on optimistic rollup running on an off-chain Ethereum smart contract with lower costs and faster transactions than the Ethereum mainnet.

The announcement indicates that Binance users can now deposit any ERC-20 token from the Ethereum network via Arbitrum, with lower transaction costs. Additionally, Binance said it will soon enable ETH withdrawals on the Arbitrum One network, becoming one of the first centralized exchanges with layer-two support.

Ethereum, one of the most well-known blockchain networks in the world, has long been hampered by network congestion and exorbitant fees, which prevent its exponential growth. Arbitrum One offers a solution to this problem by using a multi-tiered Ethereum consensus protocol, which allows for unlimited scalability and near-instant transaction times at a fraction of the cost.

Binance’s integration of ETH deposits on layer-two is a significant step forward, as decentralized exchanges and cross-chain atomic swaps gain increasing popularity in the market. Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by volume, and the Arbitrum integration is fantastic news for Ethereum adoption.

The announcement of the Arbitrum One integration did not include ETH withdrawals, but the platform will post an update once that functionality is added. This will allow Binance users to withdraw their funds directly to Arbitrum:

“Binance is going to activate layer-two withdrawals directly on Arbitrum, it’s HUGE for Ethereum adoption!”

The integration of layer-two functionality is a big step in the right direction, while Ethereum is aiming for scalability and Ethereum 2.0. Furthermore, it is important to point out that the launch of Ethereum 2.0 will not prevent layer-two platforms from functioning and improving scalability. Conversely, technologies such as rollup or side-chain will continue to help Ethereum 2.0 improve its capacity following the full implementation of sharding.