Binance investigates the Squid Game token scam

The token Squid Game (SQUID) it turned out to be a scam that Binance is investigating.

Inspired by the famous Korean TV series, of which, however, he only exploited the name in clear violation of the Copyright rules, earned its creators $ 3 million.

Squid Game scam, Binance cooperates with authorities

After the token value was reset, investigations began. Binance has made it known that it is actively collaborating with the police to try to find out who the scammers are, and possibly recover some of the stolen funds.

Binance claims it was a classic pump-and-dump scheme, or “rugpull”, and feels somehow involved because it has developed the blockchain used by the DEX PancakeSwap, or Binance Smart Chain, on which the token was issued and traded.

The fact is that anyone can create a token on Binance Smart Chain and list it on PancakeSwap, therefore the risks of finding on the DEX token created with criminal intent is by no means non-existent.

Indeed, according to a spokesperson for Binance, these types of scam projects have now become all too common in the DeFi sector.

However, the exchange has also announced that it is aware of some of the addresses used by the SQUID developers, and that it is carrying out analyzes on the blockchain to try to identify them. These addresses have been blocked on Binance and blacklisted.

Squid Game, developer mystery

The developers of the token appear to have used a mixer called Tornado Cash to hide their operations, but according to the Binance spokesperson, their team is tracking the movements of those funds.

The exchange plans to deliver the results of its analyzes to law enforcement agencies in the jurisdiction where the scammers reside shortly, but it appears that the real chances of recovering the funds are minimal.

The developers of the SQUID token have always managed to remain anonymous, and even from the Twitter account and the website it seems that it is not possible to trace them. Finding them could be decidedly complicated, even managing to track the movements of the tokens.

The scams in DeFi

According to CipherTrace, in just the first seven months of 2021 the crypto markets have been lost more than $ 680 million due to theft, hacks and other illegal activities. 76% of these losses occurred on DeFi platforms.

Despite this, the overall TVL of DeFi platforms continues to grow, including on PancakeSwap where it has increased 12% over the past seven days.

At this moment the SQUID token, to tell the truth, is not completely dead, although the development of the project is now totally abandoned. Its value, however, is irrelevant now, compared to the peaks reached in recent days.