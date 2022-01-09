Binance, investigation opened in Pakistan for fraudulent applications

Rough seas for one of the most loved and used exchanges in the world. After Binance’s official investigation into SQUID begins, the popular trading platform is under the lens ofFederal Investigation Agency of Pakistan to be able to circumscribe a millionaire scam.

According to the documentation, the FIA ​​(Federal Investigation Agency) in the country, in fact, numerous reports have arrived regarding a scam that would have convinced some users to send their funds from Binance wallets to other wallets. The exchange would have been involved by the FIA ​​in the attempt to identify any connections between the platform and “fraudulent mobile applications of online investment“. An invitation to collaboration has been sent to General Manager of Binance Pakistan, but also to Binance Cayman and Binance US.

The detective agency would have identified at least 11 applications, cited by the source, that is, “MCX, HFC, HTFOX, FXCOPY, OKIMINI, BB001, AVG86C, BX66, UG, TASKTOK and 91fp“, each of which would have achieved on average 5000 customers. Scammed users, once convinced to join Binance and transfer funds, were added to Telegram groups containing investment tips.

Continuing the reading, it is clear that “At least 26 suspicious wallet addresses have been identified where a fraudulent amount may have been transferred. A letter has been written to Binance Holdings Limited to provide details on these accounts and block them“.

Binance was also asked for details on applications, including the APIs used. Otherwise, the FIA ​​will be authorized to impose sanctions on Binance via the National Bank of Pakistan.

While it is hoped that the situation will work out for the better for the service and the investors, remember that as far as the Italian territory, Consob expressed its opinion on Binance not too long ago.