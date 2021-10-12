Binance invests $ 1 billion in BSC

Binance Smart Chain back to the fore. And so does his reference token, the now famous $ BNB. Binance Coin benefits from a good recovery on the market, after a day to forget for practically the whole sector thanks to great news that comes directly from its exchange of reference.

Binance has just announced a new program from 1 billion dollars of investments to make her reference blockchain even more pervasive, handsome and full of projects. An assault, as far as possible, a Ethereum and a good incentive for all investors to refocus on $ BNB.

Maxi investment – and confidence is back on $ BNB

Binance invests 1 billion: competitors tremble

An incredible plan the one announced by Binance for its blockchain internal, which already hosts thousands of projects, even of a certain size. The group has indeed announced a plan for set aside $ 1 billion for the development of projects based on Binance Smart Chain. According to official press release released by the group, the funds will be divided into four sections:

100 million for talent cultivation and training

The first part of the fund will be allocated to talents to be brought closer to the group’s blockchain and also to the training of investors and the public.

100 million for the liquidity of the new protocols

Liquidity that will be attributed according to specific criteria linked to the TVL, active users and trading volumes;

300 million for the incubator

Which will serve for the birth of new projects, until they are operational and able to walk on their own legs.

The bulk of the funding will instead be linked to the acceleration of the adoption of technologies blockchain and towards the replacement of traditional financial infrastructures. We will deepen this point for a few more lines, because it is the most interesting of those listed here, also to understand the mission from Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange surely Sui generis and who has always tried to play by his own rules – not even fearing comparisons with market regulatory authority.

After the attack by the authorities (including CONSOB), Binance responds to fire

The situation is some of the funniest we’ve covered since we also deal with decentralized finance. Binance has been in the eye of the storm for the past few months due to attacks by financial authorities from virtually all over the world.

We Italian users, for example, can no longer use the services with financial leverage in the futures contracts that are present on the platform. This is because CONSOB, of the eternal Paolo Savona, having nothing better to control, he decided to issue one fatwa about. We have seen the same in England, as well as in the USA and in other jurisdictions.

Binance has decided to react along two tracks. On the one hand, he promised that he will make his corporate structure less fluid and therefore that it will equip itself with a headquarters physical and visible. Things that for the moment seem to have remained only on paper. There has been talk of Ireland, there has also been talk of other jurisdictions, but few moves have been made.

Binance he also pitched the hypothesis of one next listing on the stock exchange – this too is a sort of normalization for a group that invoice millions of euros everyday. But even here, little was known about it.

Now the group drops a bomb, metaphorically speaking, engaging 500 million dollars to fight that system that wanted to exclude him from the world of finance. And given the perseverance of the leaders of the group, among which the famous dominates CZ, we can say right now that we are sure it will be fun.

The possible repercussions on the price of Binance Coin

This is extraordinary news for Binance Coin, which has finally moved away from altitude $ 400, despite a day that has also seen correct Bitcoin and also Ethereum.

Much of the money that will be made available will be used to make this ecosystem more pervasive, with obvious impact on the value of $ BNB – news that could help the token reach the BNB forecasts that we have written in black and white on our website.

The threat to Ethereum, which today dominates the sector of decentralized finance – is concrete. And in the coming months we will be able to literally see some good ones. With the competition that, once again, will be to the complete advantage of us users and investors.