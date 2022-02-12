Binance invests 200 million in Forbes, but what happened to the allegations?

The trend of the moment seems quite clear, given that so many are blockchain giants who are investing in digital media, so there shouldn’t be anything disconcerting in the will on the part of Binance to invest $ 200 million in Forbes. However, just about two years ago, Binance itself had sued Forbes on charges of defamation, a story that, even today, does not seem to have completely concluded. So why proceed so confidently in such an investment? Let’s see all the details.

After the defamation allegations, Binance invests $ 200 million in Forbes

Let’s start by saying that Binance’s choice does not seem to have direct links with the libel charges of a few years ago, but only with the fact that “as Web3 and blockchain technologies advance and the cryptocurrency market comes of age, we know that the media they are an essential element in building widespread consumer understanding and education, ”said the Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao CEO.

Forbes is obviously one of the most important newspapers in the United States, so this may be perhaps the most sensible choice to make, leaving aside the clashes of the past. In fact, we recall that, only two years ago, Forbes itself, through an article published on its website, accused Binance of having been “designed to intentionally deceive the regulators and profit secretly from cryptocurrency investors in the United States”.

Binance continues to claim that the aforementioned statements are completely falsebut despite this, at the beginning of 2022 the article appears to be still available for reading, while the company seems to have given up on the accusations made against the newspaper.

It could therefore be time to move in a different way, thus trying to establish a different relationship than the conflict one, so that both companies are able to take advantage of the current (and future) world economic situation. What matters in the end is that the agreement is there and it seems to want to continue to exist for a long time to come.