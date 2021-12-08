Binance invests in Singapore | 18% in the tokenized asset exchange

Ace catch it all? This is perhaps the most fitting definition we can give of Binance, the group of exchanges and companies operating in the four corners of the world in the sector of cryptocurrencies.

The group has in fact just completed a substantial investment in one of the private exchanges most important in the world, that is Hg exchange from Singapore. 18% that changes hands and commitment of Binance in trying to become one of the most widespread realities in the world when it comes to tokenized assets and also of crypto token and coin.

Another acquisition for Binance – targeting Singapore

For a company that is now active on all continents – even with legally separate entities – and that is launching the challenge to exchange more structured in legal terms, as they can be Coinbase or also Kraken.

What Binance bought and why

We are in the field of exchange but private individuals, i.e. companies that offer qualified individuals access to purses where cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets can be exchanged. Specifically we talk about Hg Singapore or HGX, particularly active in the OTC trading of token representing financial securities.

With this investment we want to cooperate with HGS in improving the offer of products and services that are supported by blockchain technology.

This is the comment of Richard Teng, which is CEO of the division of Binance based in Singapore. An important investment, which signals another relevant line of activity for Binance, a group that at least in our opinion is erroneously considered only as cryptocurrency exchange – without taking into account the other types of services that the group has offered and will continue to offer in the future.

This isn’t Binance’s first time for tokenized assets

Those who have been following us for a long time – and maybe even use Binance for its own operations – you will already recall the exposure of the group to this type of activity. Tokenized shares and then eliminated from the exchange were the first experiment – among other things in Europe – then abandoned for reasons of character regulate.

Binance so he tries again, focusing on what is there convergence between traditional markets And blockchain – a convergence which had been held by CZ, group leader, like unavoidable.

Convergence between exchanges, OTC and blockchain: what does it mean?

We will certainly have the opportunity to return to the topic in the future – since it is a strand very interesting and still in progress. Stock exchanges and exchange offices over the counter could benefit greatly from the implementation of the blockchain in their systems.

If this step will certainly be considered less feasible for official bags, we believe it will instead be an excellent starting point for exchange private as HGX – which precisely can bet on tokenized assets representing financial securities.

Something that in addition to efficiency also puts on the table safety for operators and buyers – and that in the idea of CZ it will be able to quickly converge the exchanges of “classic” assets with those of cryptocurrencies. A discourse to be developed over time – and with reach broader – but which in our opinion will be one of the great revolutions decentralized finance.