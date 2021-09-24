Binance: is an investigation by the SEC on the horizon?

Bloomberg, the largest US financial news agency, reported that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is being investigated by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States for financial market manipulation.

But is the SEC investigating Binance for data misuse? According to anonymous sources, the US stock market supervisor has accused the exchange of use data and information on the commercial activity of its users to carry out transactions on the markets for their own purposes. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees derivatives trading, is said to be involved in the investigation and has already called witnesses.

“At Binance, we have a zero tolerance policy for the use of inside information and a strict code of ethics regarding any type of behavior that could negatively impact our customers or the industry.” The company said this in a statement to the business newspaper Business Insider, but did not confirm or deny the news reported by Bloomberg. A complicated situation, therefore.

Binance: Involved in a number of problems with regulators

This isn’t the first regulator survey that the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchange has faced. In the United States, the Justice Department opened an investigation into money laundering and tax evasion in May.

There CFTC has already been investigating the Chinese exchange for weeks , because it allowed US residents to buy and sell derivatives related to Bitcoin and other virtual tokens, without having the necessary authorization. It’s not just in the US that Binance has been around for a long time in the spotlight of regulators and judges.

In the UK, authorities in June banned the British arm of the exchange from operating in the country. The FCA has accused Binance Market Limited, not to have any type of authorization to offer certain financial services. Regulators in Italy, Canada, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea have also restricted or banned Binance from offering certain services in their respective countries.

Binance: the lack of transparency and regularity is what catches the eye

On September 14, the large Chinese stock exchange reached a record volume of 30,000 million dollars, confirming its role as the world’s leading stock exchange. Founded in 2017 in China by Changpeng Zhao and Yi He, it has since changed its registered office in the Cayman Islands to avoid restrictive cryptocurrency laws by Chinese authorities.

This inevitably raised many doubts about its regularity and transparency, as it had based in a well-known tax haven. But its founder has always said that Binance actually has its headquarters. In 2020 Binance generated about $ 900 million in profits and among the goals of its ambitious founder is that of include the exchange on the Nasdaq within three years, an objective that will be difficult to achieve without addressing the issue of transparency and regulation of the exchange.

Binance’s great success is mainly due to its own much lower commission policy compared to other exchanges such as Kraken or Coinbase, and its wide range of additional services, such as the cryptocurrency loan, in exchange for a commission. There are many doubts about its transparency and security, despite the guarantees that the company continues to give to its users.

Hundreds of thousands of investors are pursuing one $ 20 million class action against the exchange for the severe crash that hit the platform on May 19th, preventing many traders from liquidating their positions during a market crash.

Final remarks

We'll see how the situation evolves between Binance and the SEC if the investigation actually takes place.

