Binance is giving away Shiba Inu to its clients! SHIB

photo freepik.com

Binance has announced another promotional campaign for new users, thanks to which they can get free Shiba Inu tokens worth a total of $100,000. Most of the prize pool will be distributed to those who sign up to the site using the referral link. Each new user will be able to get up to 308,000 Shiba Inu tokens.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

The coins will be distributed according to the order of registration. The promotional period began on March 8 and will run until March 21. Binance users with a combined trading volume of more than 1,000 USDT in any pair of Shiba Inu cryptocurrency trades will share the remaining 20,000. The stock exchange will combine the trading volume in sub-accounts and main accounts. These prizes will be distributed once the first phase of the promotion has finished.

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD Analysis

Shiba Inu today gives us prices of about 0.00002244 dollars, almost going back to 5 zeros… We see falls and more falls, in the case of 1.84% and 9.76% so far in the last 24 hours and the last 7 days respectively. Let’s see the market volume of the last 24 hours, which was close to 715,041,206 dollars and a capitalization of about 12,316,988,503 dollars.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Binance launched Shiba Inu in early May, becoming one of the first major trading platforms to adopt this highly speculative cryptocurrency. The US subsidiary of the Binance company started trading Shiba Inu in September. Last month, Binance Custody, the crypto giant’s branch serving institutional clients, also introduced Shiba Inu support. After Shiba Inu became a cryptocurrency with one of the highest rates of return in 2021, in recent months its prices are not doing so well and are falling from their all-time highs by more than 70%.