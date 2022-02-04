Binance is seeing a massive influx of 10k BTC

Data from on-chain Bitcoin shows that cryptocurrency exchange Binance observed large inflows of nearly 10k BTC yesterday.

Bitcoin Netflow shows a huge positive spike as 10k BTC enters Binance

As an analyst pointed out in a CryptoQuant post, BTC’s netflow had a big positive spike yesterday, a sign that it is usually bearish for the price. The “netflow of all exchanges” is an indicator that measures the net amount of Bitcoin that enters or leaves the wallets of all exchanges. The value of the metric is simply calculated by taking the difference between inflows and outflows.

When the indicator has positive values, it means that there are currently more inflows than outflows. Such a trend is often bearish as investors usually deposit their Bitcoins for sale purposes. On the other hand, when the value of the metric is negative, it implies that the outflows are overwhelming the inflows as a net amount of BTC is exiting the trade. This type of trend can be bullish for the cryptocurrency price as holders generally withdraw their coins to hold them.

Now, here is a graph showing the trend of Bitcoin’s net flow over the past two months:

It appears that the value of the metric has shown a huge positive spike recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As can be seen in the chart above, Bitcoin’s net flow yesterday showed that nearly 10k BTC entered trades in one hour. A look at the chain’s data reveals that these inflows were towards Binance. Interestingly, just a few hours later, the Gemini crypto exchange observed an outflow of around 10k BTC, canceling these inflows and making the net flow neutral again.

The negative peak compensates for the positive one a few hours earlier | Source: CryptoQuant

As mentioned earlier, inflows are usually bearish for the price of Bitcoin. However, as outflows of the same amount only occurred a couple of hours later, the net flows effectively became neutral.

Now, outflows can be bullish for the price if they occurred for the purpose of accumulation. But this doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. If the investors who were behind the withdrawal intend to sell them through OTC trades, the price effect may be bearish instead.

BTC price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is floating around $ 36.8k, down 12% over the past seven days. The graph below shows the trend in the value of the coin over the past five days.

BTC price has retraced much of the recovery it has made in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Charts from TradignView.com, CryptoQuant.com