Binance is the official sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament

Binance has become the official sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 tournament and will take place in Cameroon.

The execution dates have been set from 9 January to 6 February 2022 and provides for the sponsorship of Binance, the cryptocurrency and blockchain exchange, of the technological platform on African territory.

More than 160 nations will broadcast the tournament live with an audience of over 300 million.

I am delighted to welcome Binance as an official sponsor of the AFCON tournament this year. Through this partnership with CAF, Binance will further connect with its users and the African community through football. CAF is poised to embrace blockchain-based technology and its impact on the future of African football development. I am confident that, together with Binance, we can take African football to a new level.

, said Veron Mosengo-Omba, Secretary General of the CAF

Binance has provided free cryptocurrency training lessons to over 541,000 Africans since 2020, on topics ranging from protecting users to building a blockchain career.

With a population of 1.2 billion Africans and the prevalence of blockchain technology and its use cases, we believe the African continent can lead the future of the blockchain industry. We will continue to work to promote the traditional adoption of cryptocurrencies, so that more people can understand cryptocurrencies and understand Binance.

, said Yi He, Binance co-founder and CMO.

Emmanuel Babalola, Binance Director for Africa said:

Football is the most popular sport in Africa, the one that unites the entire continent and as the main blockchain ecosystem, we are proud to be the official sponsor of the AFCON tournament. This corroborates our mission to bring mainstream cryptocurrencies across the continent.