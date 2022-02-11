Binance joins Forbes. The new crypto rich in search of legitimacy

The cryptocurrency exchange will shell out 200 million and have two out of nine board members, but ensures editorial independence. It is not the first case of tech companies that invest in the noble (and decayed) realities of the 20th century to obtain mainstream legitimacy and recognition. Cases and precedents

If the question is which direction the market is heading, the answer comes from the $ 200 million Binance has decided to shell out to buy part of Forbes. The agreement clarifies the role that exchanges are building within the company, should it ever be needed again.

Binance’s interest in Forbes, one of the most important economic magazines arises from the newspaper’s need to recapitalize itself. The heir of the founder and current director, Steve Forbes, was in fact looking for 400 million dollars for a capital increase and had reached an agreement with Spac Magnum Opus in August. According to the company, the objective of the listing via Spac is to reap the rewards of the digitalization of the publication, and to use the technology and data collected to create a more engaged audience. Obviously with recurring cash flows and of good quality. At the closing of the deal, which is expected to be by the end of next month, the capitalization of Forbes will be around 630 million dollars and the company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the abbreviation “FRBS”.

“With Binance’s investment in Forbeswe now have the experience, the network and the resources of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and one of the most successful blockchain innovators in the world ”, the CEO of the American magazine enthused. Mike Federle. “Forbes, already a resource for people interested in the emerging world of digital assets, can become a true industry leader with their help, ”he added. In this way, the exchange platform would win two of the nine seats on the board of directors. But, they are keen to point out from Binance, they will not put their mouth on the editorial decisions of Forbes.

For a few years Forbes began to deal with the topic of cryptocurrencies, building databases in which to enter the various billionaires and a series of lists in which the most promising start-ups in the sector were listed. Obviously, it was impossible not to deal with a reality like Binance. A first approach between the exchange and the magazine had already been in 2018, when the billionaire CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhaobetter known as “CZ” – whose assets amount to $ 1.9 billion just second Forbes – had ended up on the cover. Title: “Meet the freaks, geeks and visionares dominating the digital currency craze”.

One could joke about how, in the end, the meeting actually happened. The reason that led CZ to conclude the operation is, needless to say, to build an international legitimacy e mainstream thanks to the association with a centenary reality like Forbes (founded in 1917 by the grandfather of the current director). The crypto-billionaires are the new rich who want to marry the noble, but decayed, companies of the twentieth century, to be welcomed into society and no longer considered “barbarians at the door”. And Binance in recent months has been banned from various markets (the United Kingdom in the lead) because it operates in a sector that is not yet sufficiently regulated.

She is not the first to enter the market with a straight leg to put her name in plain sight and make it so familiar to the general public. To celebrate the deal, CZ made a revealing tweet. “Invest in the new and the old, and connect them with cryptocurrencies”. By the adjective old you mean, of course, everything we already know.

By the end of 2021, for example, the news about the name change of the Staples Center stadium in Los Angeles had made a lot of noise. After 22 years of partnership, the stationery giant has been ousted from the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers stadium, which has been called Crypto.com Arena since last Christmas. The currency exchange app has invested a whopping $ 700 million to secure the exclusive of its name for twenty years.

It must be said that sport is of great interest to the Singapore company, having already worked in Formula 1, in the UFC and in various football teams, including Italian ones. Indeed, it even sponsored the last Italian Cup final, played in Reggio Emilia and won by Juventus. In addition, there are more and more agreements between digital coins and Serie A clubs. Inter have decided to abandon their historic sponsor Pirelli to move to Socios.com, with a three-year collaboration contract. For the first season it will have Fan Token $ INTER on display (for the other two it is a must see). Similar choice of Rome with DigitalBits. Different, however, for Milan and Juventus who have embraced Socios.com but only for its FanTokens.

This is with regard to digital currencies, but of Big Tech that have invested in the “old world” of publishing there are m. The Washington Post it is perhaps the most striking (and most successful, so far) case. In 2013 Jeff Bezos to become the first owner of the historic newspaper who was not a descendant of the Graham family, for eighty years at the helm of the newspaper, he raised $ 250 million. “A personal affair,” he called it himself at the time.

The drama of the handover – beautifully told by Jill Abramson in his book Merchants of Truth, published by Sellerio – he lets us understand how difficult the choice was but also how necessary it was. “Jeff Bezos’ acclaimed entrepreneurial prowess and business genius seem to us to be excellent qualities for being the new editor of the Post“, She said Donald Graham. And so it was, given that the WP got up from a disastrous economic situation. To testify the great work of Bezos was a veteran of the newspaper, Bob Woodwardwho among the thanks in his Pericolo – written together with another journalist of the Post, Robert It costsand published in Italy by Solferino – also included the owner of Amazon, for having “brought dynamism and the necessary stability”.

Other similar episodes are that of Marc Beniofffounder of the cloud computing company Salesforce and a four-year owner of Time. The year before, Laurence Powell Jobswidow of the Apple founder, became the majority owner of the magazine The Atlantic. Even earlier there was AOL with Huffington Post.

In short, that of Binance is nothing more than a story already seen. True, while before it was tangible money – Benioff showed up with 190 million in cash – now it’s digital. Some cryptocurrencies invest in stadiums just as airlines or insurance companies have done in the past, such as Ethiad, Emirates and Allianz. Others in the media and publishing, such as Bezos and the others already mentioned. The result, however, does not change and the goal is always the same: to obtain legitimacy.