News

Binance joins the new crypto hub of the Dubai World Trade Center

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee46 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

The world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, is among the first crypto exchanges to join a new crypto hub set up by the Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA).

Binance officially announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DWTCA the day after DWTCA launched a crypto-inclusive zone in Dubai.

As part of joining the DWTCA initiative, Binance will help the authority shape the vision of “accelerate the development of a new industry hub for global virtual assets,The company explained in the announcement.

Additionally, Binance will help continue Dubai’s commitment to create a new international ecosystem for virtual assets that enables long-term economic growth through digital innovation, the company said, adding:

“Binance believes that the new Dubai program will contribute to the growth of the global economy. The goal is to assist cryptocurrency exchanges, companies offering blockchain and distributed ledger technology services, and a wide range of currencies and digital assets to become licensed in Dubai. “

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently took an interest in crypto-related regulatory developments in Dubai. It was among the first in the crypto community a report DWTCA’s new crypto initiative on Monday. Also, in October Zhao would buy his first home in Dubai.

The collaboration between Binance and DWTCA could be significant for the cryptocurrency exchange, as the company is struggling to establish relationships with several global financial regulators who have targeted the platform over the course of the year.

Related: Despite regulatory hurdles, Binance plans to become a UK regulated company

As previously reported, Binance has had to suspend some of its services after receiving warnings from numerous financial regulators. Some of the countries that have reported Binance’s operations include Germany, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Poland.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee46 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In a better world film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

October 1, 2021

Sound familiar? The ‘ban’ on Bitcoin in China in September 2017 led to the ATH of $ 20,000

October 6, 2021

West Side Story, the new trailer for Spielberg’s film promises an impending war

November 9, 2021

how and why Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine changes in every film in the saga

October 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button