Binance joins the new crypto hub of the Dubai World Trade Center

The world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, is among the first crypto exchanges to join a new crypto hub set up by the Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA).

Binance officially announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DWTCA the day after DWTCA launched a crypto-inclusive zone in Dubai.

As part of joining the DWTCA initiative, Binance will help the authority shape the vision of “accelerate the development of a new industry hub for global virtual assets,The company explained in the announcement.

Additionally, Binance will help continue Dubai’s commitment to create a new international ecosystem for virtual assets that enables long-term economic growth through digital innovation, the company said, adding:

“Binance believes that the new Dubai program will contribute to the growth of the global economy. The goal is to assist cryptocurrency exchanges, companies offering blockchain and distributed ledger technology services, and a wide range of currencies and digital assets to become licensed in Dubai. “

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently took an interest in crypto-related regulatory developments in Dubai. It was among the first in the crypto community a report DWTCA’s new crypto initiative on Monday. Also, in October Zhao would buy his first home in Dubai.

The collaboration between Binance and DWTCA could be significant for the cryptocurrency exchange, as the company is struggling to establish relationships with several global financial regulators who have targeted the platform over the course of the year.

As previously reported, Binance has had to suspend some of its services after receiving warnings from numerous financial regulators. Some of the countries that have reported Binance’s operations include Germany, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Poland.