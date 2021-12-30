Binance kicks off with Objective Moon | 100 million euro fund in France

Also Binance it tries to shake up the market, but taking the longest, most sustainable and potentially profitable path for the whole ecosystem.

The group led by CZ confirmed to CNBC a program from 100 million euros in France, for the stated purpose of develop the blockchain industry in the country. A financially important commitment also for a group of this size, which indicates that even theEurope is at the center of the interests of a crypto world often focused on the US and Asia.

Binance invests 100 million in France

A good sign, potentially, also for the future of $ BNB, the reference token of Binance Smart Chain. Token that we can find inside the eToro secure crypto platform – go here to get a free trial account – with TOP features already active – intermediary that offers everything you need to invest not only on Binance Coin, but also on 40+ cryptocurrencies considered to be at the top by analysts.

This is where we can find tools such as the CopyTrader – which allows us to to copy the top of the market with just one click or to spy on every move of other investors. With i CopyPortfolios instead we can choose to invest in different crypto contained in a single title. They are enough $ 50 minimum investment to start trading with a real account.

The French initiative for the development of the blockchain and the crypto world

The initiative undertaken by Binance in France it is an initiative of full breath, which also involves other groups such as Ledger. The evocative name of was also chosen for the project Objective Moon, or Moon target.

Within the services that will be financial from this fund there will be a incubator for collateral projects, with the aim of attracting new talents to the related French industry. Intent that was also remarked by the head of the French division of Binance, David Princay in a recent interview with CNBC.

Objective Moon’s goal is to concretely develop an ecosystem and nurture it, something we cannot do alone. We must have the ability to capture talent to grow more. We will also open a Research and Development center, which is a step in the right direction for our future evolution.

The other participants in the initiative

There will not be only thecryptocurrency exchange to lead the initiative. They will also be part of it Ledger, the company that produces hardware wallet which are among the most popular on the market.

To complete the picture there will also be OpenClassroom, and other companies connected, directly or indirectly, to the world of blockchain could also be added in the future.

What could be the implications for Binance Coin

Binance Coin it will be, albeit indirectly, the soul of several projects that could take off through this initiative. Because if it is true that the fund has a generic character of development of blockchain projects it is equally true that (even indirectly) there will be a preference for who will use it Binance Smart Chain.

The amount of investment in it also remains worthy of consideration development that Binance has been guaranteeing, since gaming on blockchain up to this type of initiative. In a path towards a sort of legitimation that would seem to be by now due, also in relation to the attacks by the authorities that took place throughout 2021.