Binance Lab invests in the Star Sharks metaverse

Binance Lab on Tuesday announced a 1 million dollar investment on the Gamefi metaverse, developed by the start up Star Sharks on Binance Smart Chain.

Star Sharks, Binance enters the metaverse

“Binance is pleased to announce that Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in Star Sharks, a community-driven shark metaverse where players, developers and investors can own, mate, trade sharks. Underlying NFTs within the ecosystem “.

This the press release of the company to announce the partnership.

Star Sharks is a GameFi project developed by the Timi Studio group. The group is one of the best known game developers in NFT, with millions of active users after only three months of operation.

Specifically, the game in which Binance will invest adopts a double token economic model, Star Sharks Sea (SEA), and the governance token, Star Sharks (SSS). The SEA token is used in the marketplace and is used as a game reward.

With this investment, the largest cryptocurrency exchange enters the Gamefi market in NFT, an increasingly interesting market for the BSC protocol, as stated by the head of the Binance lab, Chase Guo:

“The Star Sharks team has deep gaming experience and extensive product design experience. After launching their GameFi platform on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), we believe that Star Sharks will make an important contribution to the development of the gaming industry and therefore to the benefit of all users in the BSC ecosystem. “

The new game is expected to launch on November 21st.

Gaming and DeFi

DeFi is certainly one of the sectors with the highest growth rate in recent months in the world of cryptocurrencies. According to DeFi Pulse, the sector would have a total locked value (TVL) of $ 92.24 billion as of October 2021, with an increase of approximately $ 22 billion since July.

AND in the Defi sector, games seem to be one of the fields of application with the most interesting perspectives. According to a recent BGA Blockchain Game Report published by DappRadar, they would be more than a million unique users of blockchain games, with a growth of over 100% compared to September.

DeFi games with the ability to reward players for certain operations they perform during the game, seem to be the key to making them attractive to the many gamers around the world. I am now dozens of start-ups that create new games of this type.

From Axie infinity, definitely the DeFi game with the most users at the moment, a Decentraland right up to MOBox, the game world in Defi looks set to supplant traditional games soon, says Jeff Mei, director of global strategy at cryptocurrency exchange Huobi.

Own Huobi has a $ 10 million fund dedicated precisely to the emerging projects of GameFi, because “this will be a very hot sector”.