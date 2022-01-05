Binance Labs funds WOO Network with $ 12 million

Binance Labs, the investment fund of the largest exchange in the world that invests in DeFi projects, has announced that it has invested $ 12 million in the DeFi WOO Network platform.

Binance Labs and WOO Network

How long has it been learns from sources of the DeFi platform, the investment would be part of a larger Series A + funding round $ 30 million.

“WOO Network adds significant value to the crypto ecosystem by providing deep liquidity and zero-fee trading both on-chain and off-chain. We are excited to expand our long-term relationship and explore further partnerships, especially on Binance Smart Chain “

This stated Peter Huo, Binance Labs’ investment director, in a statement from the company.

The WOO Network platform, founded in 2019 by Kronos Research, deals with providing liquidity to over 40 institutions, exchanges, portfolios and decentralized applications.

In May last year, WOO Network began providing liquidity on Binance Smart Chain with the launch of WOOFi Swap. Now this funding aims to make the collaboration between the exchange and the platform even closer, as underlined by the ecosystem development manager WOO Network, Ran Yi:

“Having the opportunity to formalize our relationship with Binance which will allow us to accelerate our growth by cultivating strong contact with Binance across all their verticals”

Binance: Interest in DeFi is growing

Binance has been showing for some time great interest in DeFi and its evolutions as NFT and metaverse. There are many investments made in 2021, the latest in order of time of 1 million dollars on GameFi Stars Sharks. In October, however, it was the turn of 5 million dollars in the startup DeFi Dodo. And again in October, Binance Labs announced an entry into the capital of Biswap the first decentralized exchange with a “unique referral program that rewards users with gains from their arbitrage.

On the other hand on Binance Smart Chain, Binance’s blockchain for developers of dApps and startups, recently financed with 1 billion dollars, projects closely linked to decentralized finance are having an increasing importance.

Clear evidence of this is that in October, Binance committed to foster innovation within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by establishing a $ 100 million acceleration fund to allow developers to create blockchain projects on Binance Smart Chain.