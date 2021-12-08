Binance Labs Raises $ 1.5M for BBS Network

Binance Labs led a funding round to raise funds for the platform Bulletin Board System (BBS) Network. Binance’s incubator has collected this way well $ 1.5 million in the seed round phase.

What is BBS Network

Bulletin Board System (BBS) Network presents itself as a platform of “SocialFi“, Or a decentralized social network where creators, curators and stakeholders are rewarded with the project’s native token, in an automatic and transparent way.

Each post on BBS Network is minted and becomes an NFT that can be sold and traded. In addition, the platform allows you to create auctions on the spaces to be occupied with posts, in a transparent way.

Why Binance Labs invested in BBS Network

Binance Labs’ choice to invest in this social network is part of the strategy of the most important cryptocurrency exchange in broaden the panorama of the crypto and blockchain industries.

The Binance incubator has already invested over $ 150 million in more than 50 projects and is ready for “Season 3” of its incubation program to support other gaming projects, DeFi and NFT.

Eyal Hertzog, founder and CEO of BBS, said:

“BBS Network’s mission is to return control of content and its economic return to the hands of social media users. We are excited to partner with Binance Labs to further decentralize the reach of SocialFi, the next big frontier for blockchain. The investment will allow us to focus on building and launching new features such as the native App, the search engine and Cross-BBS authentication ”.

Ken Li, Binance Labs investment director added:

“Our team has deeply explored the SocialFi Web 3.0 landscape, and we are excited about what decentralization can do for the creator economy, as well as for the billions of daily social media users.” “The BBS Network founding team has a strong track record in the crypto ecosystem – Eyal was previously the co-founder and CPO of Bancor, one of the first mainstream decentralized trading protocols. It is a unique opportunity for us to work with a cryptocurrency expert group like Eyal and the BBS team ”.

Binance in partnership with Animoca Brands for GameFi projects

Speaking of gaming, Binance Smart Chain has launched a $ 1 billion Growth Program which will see it invest 200 million together with Animoca Brands to develop games on blockchain. Both will help with $ 100 million each for GameFi projects with cryptocurrencies.

Gwendolyn Regina, Binance Smart Chain investment director explained:

“Gaming is one of the strong pillars of Web 2.0, reaching billions of users. Its large-scale use case in real life makes it a major focus area for mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, in order to engage retail consumers in the world of Web 3.0 ”.

It’s still:

“With this co-investment, BSC-based projects will have the opportunity to gain insights and expertise from leading gaming giants such as Animoca Brands, along with opportunities for collaboration with blockchain experts from the BSC community. We look forward to working together with GameFi projects to build next generation scalable blockchains and to embed the next billion new users in cryptography. “

Yat Siu, iAnimoca Brands executive chairman and co-founder concluded: