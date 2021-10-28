Binance launches a poll among fans for the color of the Lazio shirt

The sponsor Binance and the Lazio logo



To strengthen the bond with the fans and offer them an experience that takes them even more into the world Lazio, the main partner Binance allows Biancocelesti fans to choose the sponsor’s color on the uniform during matches. The initiative is open to everyone, upon registration and only if in possession of Lazio fan tokens, and you can participate by accessing the survey directly on the Binance website, a cryptocurrency company appointed as main sponsor of the president’s team since last week. Claudio Lotito. The initiative was opened on 25 October and will expire tomorrow at noon.

The pattern and colors of the shirt remain those designed by the technical partner Macron, then the white on the details and the light blue to fill the whole template, but change the palette of the sponsor’s writing in the center. On the site, there are two options. The Binance writing can be total white or dark blue and the decision will decide which of the two solutions will be adopted for the jerseys worn in the next races. Last night, in the match played at the Olympic Stadium between Lazio and Fiorentina, the biancoceleste team had the blue bride, as well as in the away shirt (which is white and blue) and in the matches against Inter And Olympique Marseille. Previously, the team had played without sponsors, also because the company, which is very active in the distribution of fan tokens in football, had entered the biancoceleste sponsor park only a few days ago.

This Jersey design is one of the three initiatives for lancaite fans in recent weeks by Binance. In addition to the shirt, in fact, the fans recently were able to vote (in the same way) both to decide the header of the team’s website, i.e. which image to put in the upper part of the portal, and which songs to play at the Olympic stadium during the warm-up. before matches. The latter is still ongoing and you can choose between Whola lotta love of the Led Zeppelin, Are you gonna be my girl of the Jet, Love toujours from Gigi D’Agostino And Morning glory of the Oasis. (All rights reserved)