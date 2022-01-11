Binance launches NFT by Ciro Immobile

Binance begins to get serious in his collaboration in the world of Italian football. The group led by CZ notoriously official sponsor of the SS Lazio, will in fact launch a series of NFT thematic that will see involved Ciro Immobile, the most representative player of the team.

NFT which, as we will see in the course of this study, will also give the right to other types of perks, which also include meetings with the team and with the attacker who also wears the shirt of the National.

Ciro Immobile together with Binance – here’s how

For the fans of the Lazio and for football fans it is a good time to take a look at Binance – go here to open a free account – intermediary which is the first in terms of volumes traded worldwide and which is expanding its own reach even outside the world of cryptocurrencies in the strict sense.

An ideal intermediary also for those who look at the world of low-capitalization cryptocurrencies, with a list that includes dozens of them. We also have systems for the passive income, which allow us to earn from cryptocurrencies that we have in our portfolio.

NFT and player meetings: this is what Binance offers for Lazio fans

The initiative will focus on 6 NFT which will be distributed through the Binance dedicated precisely to airdrops and to non-fungible tokens. In reality the possibilities we have are two, both of which are interesting for those operating in the crypto sector.

They are already available on the platform and will be until hours 23, within the system of Mystery Boxes. Through the official website of Binance we can buy one box for 17.17 $ LAZIO token (number which obviously recalls the 17 of Ciro Immobile) – which at the moment are worth a little more than $ 70, to get one of the 6 NFT which are made available.

Once we have the NFT we can take a screenshot of it, post it on Twitter, tagging @BinanceFanToken, with @TheBinanceNFT And @officialSSLazio. The 15 tweets more creative, who will receive an invitation to get to know the team, get autographs, with a part of the team that will also include Ciro Immobile.

For who will get the NFT it will also be possible to participate in the Powerstation, to get part of the 15,000 $ LAZIO token up for grabs and also to participate in the drawing of a official Lazio shirt, also signed by Ciro Immobile. They will be mined as a whole 15 shirts, as reported by Binance at the official website.

Binance tries to gnaw market share in Chiliz

The fight for the world of branded football crypto it has just begun. Chiliz obviously has the dominance, having embarked over 40 of the most important teams in the world. Binance try to fire back, starting right from the Lazio and from Port, the first two teams that have equipped themselves with token fan via the platform.

Our Binance video review

All through a cryptocurrency exchange which offers interesting and advanced features, as well as programs like the one we talked about today, within a context entirely dedicated to crypto. We have analyzed all the features and benefits of Binance within the video course that you find above. Because there is so much more to Binance than the chance to win an official jersey.