Binance Leads $ 60 Million Funding for Multichain Cross-Chain Protocol

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, conducted a funding round for the cross-chain Multichain protocol, formerly known as Anyswap.

The company officially announced on December 21 that, shortly after rebranding by Anyswap last week, Multichain raised $ 60 million in a funding round led by Binance Labs.

Other participants in the capital increase included major VC firms and industry investors such as Sequoia China, IDG Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Primitive Ventures, DeFiance Capital, Circle Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, HashKey and Magic Ventures.

In addition to providing capital investment for Multichain, Binance is also developing a stronger relationship with the cross-chain protocol. On December 20, Multichain announced that it is now officially recommended as a tool for linking bToken across chains in Binance’s smart contract platform, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Binance also stated that Multichain is “one of the biggest routers on BSC,“providing a”more multi-party non-custodial calculation model, to ensure the safety of on-chain activities.“

Founded in July 2020, Anyswap originally aimed to become a decentralized cross-chain exchange. The platform has gradually evolved into Multichain, a cross-chain router protocol (CRP) that provides a mature CRP system in real time, enabling interoperability across multiple networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Moonriver, and others.

According to the announcement, the Total Blocked Value (TVL) on Multichain now totals more than $ 5 billion, with more than 300,000 users. Multichain co-founder Zhaojun said the protocol connects “more public blockchains and crypto assets than anyone else, with the lowest transaction fees, the shortest bridging times and the highest levels of security“.

The company reports that the funds raised in the seed round will be used in team and ecosystem growth, including R&D teams focused on crypto algorithms, verification and security.

Officially launched in September 2020, BSC is a decentralized financial solution to bring programmability and interoperability to the Binance chain, based on a system of 21 validators with Proof of Staked Authority consensus. BSC has gained a lot of popularity this year – the network hitting an all-time high of over 16 million daily transactions on November 25th.