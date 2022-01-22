Binance: let’s take stock of the cryptocurrency exchange that landed in Serie A with Lazio

The leadership of Binance in the world it is growing more and more, so much so that the exchange is preparing to enter the orbit of the largest hub dedicated to cryptocurrencies, established by the Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA). This collaboration provides for Binance to become the reference point for the Dubai authorities for everything related to the crypto world, with the aim of making this city an important hub for the development and marketing of digital assets. In this sense, the Binance’s task it will also be to help other companies dealing with blockchains and exchanges to reach the standard required by the financial authorities of Dubai to obtain the necessary certification to work.

The reason for this new partnership could perhaps lie in the fact that a few months ago the exchange underwent a strong downsizing following the tightening of some regulations issued by the European authorities; there collaboration with the DWTCA it could therefore help to re-establish Binance’s official status and allay fears about the non-crystalline management of its capital raised by the European Union. Exchanges and trading platforms are often the focus of investor interest, which is why the review of the Cryptocurrency.it site on Binance it could be useful to the user who wishes to deepen its history and main characteristics before using its services.

How Binance operates

Binance is an exchange born in 2017 from an intuition of its founder Changpeng Zhao, who in a short time managed to establish itself on two other historical realities, namely Coinbase and Kraken. Binance, therefore, is a cryptocurrency exchange, that is a platform that acts as a broker for users who wish to invest in this asset and / or who want to exchange it. Initially born as a site to carry out transactions between pairs of digital currencies, Binance currently also allows its members to do trading, staking and liquid swaps and to keep their crypto capital.

In addition, the operator has also launched its exclusive token, called, precisely, Binance Coin (BNB), which users can use within the system, obtaining special discounts and benefits in return. The BNB has done so well that the exchange plans to launch another token in the near future; this, which would fall into the category of “stablecoins”, aims to be a more stable currency than the other tokens on the market and less volatile.

Binance’s business as an exchange

L’Binance’s core business it continues to be that of an exchange, in fact the user has 500 digital currencies to choose from, including the so-called “minor” ones that do not have a high capitalization. The platform adds commissions on transactions between currency pairs in line with those of its competitors, if not lower. Binance, while under the magnifying glass of Western financial authorities, is nonetheless a extremely safe operator which enjoys the support of the international community. In addition to the classic token trading, exchange and storage services, Binance also offers other interesting features, such as that related to training.

With the creation of the Binance Academyin fact, Changpeng Zhao has managed to create a training center that aims to provide its members with all the skills necessary to face a successful path in the crypto world. As for the business of him like walletInstead, Binance is one of the largest, thanks to the collaboration with the startup Trust Wallet: in this way the purchased currencies can be stored directly inside this external but perfectly integrated electronic wallet.