Binance NFT launches the first Initial Game Offering

Binance NFT, the marketplace of the first crypto-exchange by market capitalization, launches its first Initial Game Offerting or IGO today, to support the future of the game with Non-Fungible Tokens and the metaverse.

Binance NFT: what is the Initial Game Offering or IGO

ICO, IEO, IDO… and now it has arrived too the first IGO dedicated to the world of NFTs directly from the Binance marketplace.

According to the marketplace, the Initial Game Offering will provide the foundation for a game metaverse linking high-quality blockchain games and NFTs.

In practice, Binance NFT, after monitoring the gaming sector since June, saw how the 10 gaming NFT collections launched were appreciated by the community, to the point of being sold in seconds and “resold” up to 23 times. their initial price in the secondary market.

Hence, the idea of ​​launching the first Initial Game Offering that provides individuals with the opportunity to invest in gaming projects at an early stage.

Thus, while collections can be launched via auction, fixed price or mystery box, IGOs ​​can be conducted in several rounds, offering a different number of assets at each round with a tiered pricing structure.

IGOs are purely for play and everyone the contents of drop consist of in-game goods such as early access passes, weapons and items, Binance-exclusive cosmetics and skins, and much more.

The first IGO on Binance NFT

Today, the first IGO DeRace is launched on Binance NFT.

DeRace is an NFT horse racing game ecosystem, where players can participate in races, or breed NFT horses with unique characteristics, or host races at their own NFT racecourse and earn profits in the process.

The DeRace drop provides 10 types of NFT, including five regular horses and five Binancian horses. The NFTs for sale are DeRace NFT Horse tickets which can be exchanged for a DeRace NFT Horse, a play-to-earn resource for use in the game.

With the DeRace NFT Horse Ticket, the user has the opportunity to receive a DeRace NFT horse before the official launch of the game.

Binance NFT, the numbers and the metaverse

Binance NFT, launched only last June 2021, in just over a month it became one of the fastest growing NFT platforms in the world. According to the data, in that period it would have generated 25 million BUSD in sales, selling over 300,000 mystery boxes and recruiting 400 creators globally.

To date, the NFT marketplace has sold over 900,000 mystery boxes and has earned over 103 million BUSD in total sales since launch.

It is a rapid growth that does not stop, but that considers the potential of emerging market niches, such as the new combination of NFT and blockchain games. The target? The now undisputed metaverse which has become an increasingly real topic.

Just last week, the social network giant Facebook he said he wanted to hire 10,000 people in Europe over the next five years to work in its metaverse in creation.

Not only that, even the tech giants like Tencent and Alibaba I’m struggling with the metaverse, to the point of describing it as new frontier of online business.

There is also his philosophical point of view regarding the metaverse John Hanke, CEO of Niantic and creator of Pokémon Go, which he allegedly claimed in late August 2021 “Metaverse as a dystopian nightmare”.

According to Hanke, the metaverse could become the worst human nightmare, in which our own heroes would take refuge to save the world, but in the virtual version.

For this, Hanke stresses the importance of using this dimension as a technological development, and not as a refuge for humanity. Hanke, with Niantic, has already announced the use of AR augmented reality, thanks to the Pokémon Go game.