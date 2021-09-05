Binance: obstacle immediately after Singapore, now in South Africa

Immediately after receiving orders to stop operations in Singapore due to lack of necessary licenses, Binance is now facing the same problem in South Africa. Previously, the exchange has encountered numerous obstacles from other nations, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany, Malaysia, and more.

With South African regulators ordering the exchange to stop operations in the country, Binance is losing access to another market just because it rushed to expand without first obtaining the necessary licenses.

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

In its recent press release, South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said the exchange does not have authorization to operate in the country and has warned its users about it. The regulator did not make the use of Binance illegal, but essentially said that users would not have the right to seek any help from the authorities if they encounter losses or other forms of problems while using the unlicensed exchange.

Binance, according to regulators, is not eligible to provide any financial advice or perform any brokerage services.

The complex situation of Binance

The situation with Binance is quite complex. Binance Group is not a single entity, but rather an ecosystem, made up of a conglomerate of companies that belong to the same franchise. In the last four years of its existence, the exchange has launched regional branches, subsidiaries, acquired other companies and the like, creating a huge and impressive ecosystem that has performed quite well, and has made it the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of volume.

The reason why the exchange took this path was to be able to have regulated offices in various strategic markets. It was impossible for a single company to serve the entire world, as different countries have different rules when it comes to cryptocurrencies. So, for example, the US SEC considers some coins offered on Binance as securities. Instead of removing them or restricting access to them, Binance simply launched an affiliate, Binance.US, on which it didn’t offer any pesky coins, such as Ripple’s XRP.

This also allowed him to simply close a branch in case of problems and continue to operate in all other areas of the world. Now, however, Binance subsidiaries are being targeted around the world, and it’s only a matter of time before other nations warn users of the controversial exchange.

Loading... Advertisements