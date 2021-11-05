Binance on the hunt for scammers behind the crypto SQUID: official investigation launched

The millionaire Squid Game-themed scam that hit many users for several million dollars is now being investigated by Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges on a global scale. Today, the same CEO announced the creation of a team of investigators to hunt down scammers.

Let’s briefly review the history of the SQUID token: over the last week, this currency created by riding the success of the Korean TV series Squid Game has rapidly gone from 0.01 Dollars to almost 3,000 Dollars. The rapid growth had convinced several young and inexperienced investors to spend good money in search of fortune. However, as so many were expecting, it was nothing more than a huge scam.

The Binance team, in particular CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao – also known as CZ – therefore warned the community that affiliate addresses will be blacklisted of the portal and that the security officers have already launched an investigation.

CZ then stated the following, warning users a inform yourself properly about cryptocurrencies before proceeding with important investments: “We are entering a peak period of speculation: people are looking for the next get-rich-quick scheme, or the 100X opportunity. The truth is, those 100Xs don’t happen often. And when they do, they usually come with a lot of risk, sometimes so much that the lines between investing and gambling blur “.

Even in the Android world, the attackers of the case have filled Squid Game-themed apps with Joker malware, one of the most invasive known to hackers.