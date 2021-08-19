Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, hires a former U.S. Treasury criminal investigator as a global money laundering officer

Britain, Italy and Hong Kong have said that Binance units cannot do business in their respective markets

Binance said Wednesday that it has appointed a former U.S. Treasury Department criminal investigator as a global money laundering whistleblower, as part of an effort by one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges to reinvent itself as a regulated financial company. Governments and financial regulators are paying more attention to the cryptocurrency industry, often setting rules that pose a challenge to exchanges like Binance that have thrived in a mostly unregulated environment.

In recent months, Britain, Italy and Hong Kong have said that Binance units are not allowed to conduct regulated activities in their markets, while the Malaysian financial regulator has scolded the exchange for operating illegally in the country. Bloomberg also reported earlier this year that Binance is under investigation by the US Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service.

Loading... Advertisements

“My efforts will focus on expanding Binance’s international investigation and anti-money laundering programs, as well as strengthening the organization’s relationships with regulators and law enforcement agencies around the world,” said Greg Monahan, the new appointee, in a statement.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said last month that he wanted to improve relations with regulators and said the exchange would seek their approval and set up a regional headquarters.

A statement on Wednesday said Binance has expanded its international compliance team and advisory board by 500 percent since 2020.

But not all the new nominees remained.

Brian Brooks, CEO of US Binance and former US currency controller, stepped down earlier this month, just three months after taking office.