Binance partners with Cristiano Ronaldo to create NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFT), these digital objects certified by the blockchain, are also present in the world of sport. On June 23, cryptocurrency giant Binance announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Together, they plan to create a series of NFT collections that will be launched on Binance’s dedicated platform. The first will also be released later this year and will feature models created in collaboration with the player. “My relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of”Cristiano Ronaldo said in a statement.

Binance also says that registered users of its platform in certain countries will be able to purchase these digital items with Binance Pay, its contactless cryptocurrency payment technology. With this partnership, the giant intends to allow fans of the player to “owning a piece of iconic sporting history”as stated by its CEO Changpeng Zhao.

NFTs in the sports world

This is not the first time that Binance has partnered with a player in the world of football. The cryptocurrency exchange platform already collaborates with the Argentine Football Association, the Brazilian Football Confederation, as well as the clubs SS Lazio and FC Porto. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first sports star to show interest in non-fungible tokens. Holder of an NFT from the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, Neymar displays the latter as a profile picture on Facebook and Twitter since January. That same month, Serena Williams tweeted that she owned a Bored Ape. The tennis player has also joined the board of directors of the French start-up Sorare, which has created an online game for exchanging football player cards in the form of NFTs.

While non-fungible tokens are still of interest, they aren’t getting as much excitement as before. While this market generated $44.2 billion in 2021, it saw a 75% drop in spending volume between February and mid-April, according to consultancy Chainalysis. The owners of these digital objects have also noticed a drop in the value of their investments. This is for example the case of Sina Estavi who is trying somehow to resell the NFT of the first tweet.