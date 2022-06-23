Binance partners with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

The crypto market may be in crisis, but Binance continues to grow as a company, as its CEO Changpeng Zhao has said, and as its latest initiatives show. The latest being the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This Thursday, June 23, the company announced an exclusive partnership with famous footballer and Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom it plans to launch a series of NFTs dedicated to football fans.

#binance 🤝 @Cristiano 🐐 We’re kicking off an exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. This is your opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history and join CR7’s Web3 community. pic.twitter.com/3j1lKcqrbn — Binance (@binance) June 23, 2022

The objectives of this partnership focus on NFTs

The announcement was made through company social, explaining that the company is entering into a multi-year contract with the Portuguese star, who Ronaldo says he is very excited to work with.

The project aims to create an NFT collection exclusive to Binance. This collection will be available for purchase by users in a select group of countries through the Binance Pay service:

“The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is teaming up with Binance to bring a unique experience to football fans around the world with a series of NFT collections launched exclusively on Binance’s official NFT platform.”

As the press release explains, the first collection will be released later this year and will be based on iconic models made in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star said he aims to provide unique experiences for his fans because, for him, they are the most important:

“Nothing is more important to me than the fans; so the idea of ​​providing unprecedented experiences and access through this platform is something I wanted to be involved in. I know the fans are going to enjoy the collection as much as I do.”

What is the impact of this announcement?

With this deal, Binance will add one of the sport’s most important and high-profile stars to its roster of soccer partners.

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo has 458 million followers on Instagram, and where his video announcing his agreement with Binance already has more than a million views.

Binance has already entered into agreements with the Argentine Football Federation (AFA) and the Brazilian Football Confederation, as well as clubs like Lazio from Italy and FC Porto from Portugal.

