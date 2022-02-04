Binance raises $ 1 billion for personal insurance fund

Binance Holdings Ltd. announced that it has built a $ 1 billion insurance fund for its users amid a series of cyber attacks against its platforms, according to a company statement.

While the memo revealed that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume had earmarked emergency wallet money since July 2018, it had only recently consolidated the funds in one place. Based on the January 29 opening price, the fund was valued at $ 1 billion.

“We have always said at Binance that” funds are safe “, and today the size of the Binance Secure Asset Fund serves as an effective safeguard as well as protection for users against such unlikely problems.”

Changpeng CEO “CZ” Zhao said in the statement.

Having suffered one of its own in 2019, Binance has decided to take action after a recent spate of cyberattacks. Earlier this month, Crypto.com customer accounts saw unauthorized withdrawals of up to $ 34 million in cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, hackers seized another $ 80 million in digital assets through a Qubit Finance blockchain extension last week.

Binance’s security concerns

Having suffered numerous security breaches, cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance are concerned about adhering to regulations to allay security concerns. For example, Binance just restricted the personal accounts of several users in Nigeria in order to comply with KYC and anti-money laundering measures. While 281 Nigerian accounts have been limited, 38% of which at the request of international law enforcement, 79 cases have already been resolved.

Binance has already faced allegations this year of allowing money laundering on its platform due to its lax compliance with regulations. For his part, Binance CEO CZ rejected the claims, calling them FUD. “Reporters talking to people who were fired by Binance and partners who didn’t work, trying to defame us,” he tweeted. “We are focused on anti-money laundering regulation, which is transparent and welcome”.