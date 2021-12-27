Binance receives regulatory green light from Canada and Bahrain

Binance is celebrating the new year with endorsements from opposite sides of the world.

The cryptocurrency exchange has obtained a preliminary license from the Central Bank of Bahrain to operate as a service provider on crypto assets in the country. According to the announcement, the preliminary approval is the first for a Binance-linked entity in the Middle East and North Africa.

In a statement, Binance CEO CZ said the approval from national regulators is “essential for developing trust in crypto and blockchain and helping to further improve mass adoption.“

According to Abdulkarim Haji, director of licensing at the country’s central bank, the authorization is only “pending the necessary formalities.In addition, he added that Bahrain is the ideal location for Binance’s headquarters in the region.

In a surprise move, Binance also obtained a crypto finance license in Canada for the Binance Canada Capital Market entity. The new subsidiary of the exchange will manage digital assets, money transfers, currency exchange and will act as the Money Service Business (MSB).

CZ confirmed regulatory approval on Twitter, commenting that he is thrilled to expand Binance’s customer support team to include clients and other cryptocurrency exchanges.

On December 24, the exchange submitted an MSB license application to FINTRAC, which was approved on December 27. The platform’s current financial license will expire on December 31, 2024.

Bahrain, the smallest economy in the Persian Gulf, has been a pioneer in the digital asset sector. Rain Financial became the first licensed crypto asset platform in the region after being licensed to operate by the country’s central bank in 2019. In January, the Bahraini Monetary Authority renewed a license for the cryptocurrency exchange CoinMENA.

Binance’s decision reflects the company’s increased focus on the Middle East region. It recently became the first cryptocurrency exchange to join a new crypto hub set up by the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Binance’s regulatory odyssey was nothing short of thrilling in 2021 as the cryptocurrency exchange continues to expand into new countries and gain adequate regulatory approvals. At the same time, it has received severe criticism, warnings and sanctions from various authorities.

Recently, Binance Turkey received a $ 750,000 fine from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) for failing to comply with financial surveillance reporting requirements.