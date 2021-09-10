Binance rejects allegations of irregularities in South Africa

After yet another accusation by the South African authorities, Binance, the largest exchange in the world for months under observation for alleged irregularities in corporate conduct, has again denied any charges, reiterating that he can continue to carry out his regular consultancy activity.

Binance on Telegram for new advice

Last Friday The FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) South African had issued a warning, claiming that the Binance Group was not authorized to provide financial services to the country, and inviting the population to pay attention to any investment that concerns them. In fact, according to the allegations, the Chinese company, based in the Cayman Islands, would use a channel Telegram to offer unauthorized consulting services.

Binance promptly responded by stating that have no connection with Binance Group. In a note the company reads that “Binance Group is not a Binance.com entity, please beware of scammers pretending to be associated with Binance.com ”. He also made it known that he is actively collaborating with the authorities of the country so that everyone can be presented the necessary clarifications.

South Africa and other countries have opened investigations into Binance

This accusation that comes from South Africa it is just the latest in a long series of investigations aimed at the most famous cryptocurrency exchange in the world and that they are arrived from the authorities of many countries including theItaly, Malaysia, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands themselves, Thailand, Canada, Japan and Singapore.

Then in August it had been the same Dutch Central Bank to raise new doubts about non-compliant operations to the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act of the country by the well-known exchange, claiming that Binance customers even ran the risk of “be involved in money laundering or terrorist financing.” The Italian Consob in July, in a statement, he had explained that the companies of the “Binance Group” are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy, not even through the website www.binance.com.

Loading... Advertisements

In July the SEC American had filed a criminal complaint in Thailand against Binance for unregistered transactions, stating that they were cryptocurrency trading activities operated in Thailand without any license, in violation of the Decree on the activities of digital resources. Although, until now, Binance has always preferred not to respond to this series of accusations, now instead, for the first time, we are witnessing a clear stance on the part of the exchange, which evidently begins to feel encircled in the face of the number of accusations regarding his conduct. to an increasing number of accusations that seem to leave no way out.

Britain has excluded Binance from regulated financial activities in the country

On 25 June the UK Financial Conduct Authority excluded the Binance Markets Limited (UK division of Binance), from engaging in any regulated business in the UK. This ban is for the moment limited to some activities only financial and thus let the exchange still offer trading services to the British through its website. According to some sources the same thing it could soon happen in Japan as well and in India, where the authorities have already activated their investigation channels to block the methods of unauthorized financial transactions by the Chinese giant.